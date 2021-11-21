Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, stream or listen to Week 11 showdown

The Green Bay Packers are taking the short trip west to play the rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The first showdown between the two teams of the 2021 season is a crucial meeting between the top two teams in the NFC North, and an opportunity for the Packers to widen the gap atop the division and a chance for the Vikings to get back into the race.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game for FOX. The majority of the country will get to see the game in the early afternoon timeslot on FOX.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Channels: FOX

Radio: Packers Radio Network, ESPN Radio, Sirius XM Radio (XM 227, Streaming 811)

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: Via 506sports.com

Preview

Predictions

Injury report