Packers vs. Vikings: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The Green Bay Packers (5-1) head home in Week 8 as sole leaders of the NFC North for a rematch with the Minnesota Vikings (1-5). The Packers previously overpowered the Vikings in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium to the tune of a 43-34 win.

These two clubs have gone in completely opposite directions since Week 1. The Packers have the second highest-scoring offense in the league and have scored 30 or more points in each of their wins. The Vikings, meanwhile, uncharacteristically own one of the league’s worst defenses and a turnover-prone quarterback.

All stats and records aside, the rivalry aspect should make for an interesting game. Green Bay is 8-3-2 against Minnesota at Lambeau Field since 2008 and the team has scored 23-plus points in 11 of the last 14 home games.

FOX will broadcast the game. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) will be joined by Daryl Johnston (analyst) in the booth with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air with former Packer John Kuhn reporting from the sidelines. The matchup will also be broadcasted on the WTMJ feed of Sirius Satellite Radio.

What: Green Bay Packers (5-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-5)

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 12:00 p.m. CST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Referee: Alex Kemp

TV Channels: FOX, DirecTV (Channel 711)

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius Satellite Radio (Streaming 811 WTMJ feed)

Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), Packers mobile app and on packers.com, WTMJ.com via desktop computer

Televised Areas (in red):

Via 506sports.com