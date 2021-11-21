Packers vs. Vikings recap: Everything to know from Week 11

The Green Bay Packers were unable to overcome several missed turnover opportunities and the brilliance of Justin Jefferson during a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Capping off a wild fourth quarter, Greg Joseph hit a game-winning field goal for the Vikings as time expired to send the Packers to 8-3 and the Vikings to 5-5.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ Week 11 defeat:

Final score: Vikings 34, Packers 31

1 2 3 4 F PACKERS (8-3) 3 7 7 14 31 VIKINGS (5-5) 9 7 7 11 34

The game changed when...

…Darnell Savage’s interception with just over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter was reversed on replay. The Packers safety leaped for the interception and did not complete the catch through contact with the ground, resulting in an incompletion. Given a second chance, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings drove the field for the game-winning score.

The game was over when...

…the Vikings drove to Green Bay’s 11-yard line, setting up Joseph for a 29-yard field goal as time expired. Despite his team’s history in such situations, Joseph made the kick to win the game.

What it means

If nothing else, the Packers lost a chance to take a commanding lead in the NFC North while also hurting the team’s chances of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Vikings are now only two games back in the division with seven weeks to go. The Packers defense also took a significant step in the wrong direction after a terrific stretch of play against elite quarterbacks. The injury status of Elgton Jenkins, who left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter, will determine just how badly this loss will hurt Matt LaFleur’s team. If the Vikings identified a weakness in Joe Barry’s pass defense and Jenkins is lost for the year, this one will really sting.

Standouts

QB Aaron Rodgers: Despite playing with a painful toe injury, Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and averaged 11.7 yards per attempt. His 148.4 passer rating was a season-high.

WRs Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The receiver pair combined to catch 11 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Adams caught touchdown passes on back-to-back series to start the second half, while Valdes-Scantling tied the game at 31 with a 75-yard score.

OLB Preston Smith: He delivered two third-down sacks, including a strip-sack. He finished with three quarterback hits.

DLs Kenny Clark and Tyler Lancaster: Lancaster’s two tackles for losses against the run led the team. Clark was consistently disruptive as a rusher. They both were pivotal in holding the Vikings to 3.1 yards per rush.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown: He turned three touches (two catches, on carry) into 54 total yards.

Play of the game: MVS to the house

What's next

The Packers welcome the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) to Lambeau Field for a pivotal battle in the race to be the No. 1 seed. The Rams have lost two straight games but will be coming off the bye week.

