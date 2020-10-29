Packers vs. Vikings preview: 8 things to know about Week 8

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to sweep the season series for a second-straight season when the Minnesota Vikings arrive at Lambeau Field for an NFC North showdown on Sunday.

The Packers have won three games in a row in the series, including a Week 1 victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matt LaFleur’s team is 5-1 and a contender in the NFC, while Mike Zimmer’s club is coming out of the bye at 1-5 after a disastrous start to 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers’ Week 8 matchup with the Vikings: