Packers vs. Vikings preview: 6 things to know about Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 season with a short trip west to play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Can Matt LaFleur’s team avoid another season-opening nightmare and score a big victory against a top rival in the NFC North to start 2022?

Keep in mind, there’s a good chance the winner of the division will be one of these two teams. The Packers and Vikings have combined to win 13 of the last 15 division titles dating back to 2007 (Packers: 9 of the 13) and 16 of the 20 division titles (Packers: 12 of the 16) since the NFC Central became the NFC North in 2002.

Here are the important things to know about the Packers’ Week 1 game:

Game information

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Broadcast map, via 506sports.com:

Last meeting: Packers 37, Vikings 10 (1/2/2022)

The Kirk Cousins-less Vikings were no match for the Packers at Lambeau Field. Matt LaFleur’s team raced out to a 20-0 lead and at one point led 30-3 in the second half. Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and Davante Adams, and AJ Dillon ran in a pair of scores in the second half. The Packers outgained the Vikings 481 to 206 and held Minnesota to 3-for-16 on third and fourth down. The victory clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Packers. In November, the Packers lost 34-31 to the Vikings in a shootout at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings QB: Kirk Cousins

Cousins, a three-time Pro Bowler, has three straight seasons with a passer rating of 100.0 or more and two straight seasons with at least 4,200 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. Statistically, Cousins looks like an elite quarterback, but his teams have only won 10 games once in his seven seasons as a starter. Playing in Kevin O’Connell’s McVay-like offense could elevate his game. While accurate and dangerous from clean pockets, Cousins struggles to improvise under pressure and can make big mistakes. He’s thrown 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions in eight career games against the Packers.

Vikings players to watch

WR Justin Jefferson: He’s right in the conversation for being the game’s top receiver.

OLB Za’Darius Smith: The former Packer All-Pro has revenge on his mind entering Week 1.

LB Eric Kendricks: Battles between Kendricks and running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon – against the run and in the passing game – will be must-see TV.

OLB Danielle Hunter: When healthy, he’s one of the most imposing and dominant edge rushers in football.

RB Dalvin Cook: He can take over the game as a runner and receiver.

CB Chandon Sullivan: The former Packers cornerback will see plenty of Randall Cobb in the slot.

Injury report

The Packers listed 11 players on the first injury report of Week 1, but only receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) didn’t practice. The availability of left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and tight end Robert Tonyan is unknown. All three are coming off major injuries and were limited on Wednesday.

The Vikings listed only one player on the first injury report: backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

Opening at U.S. Bank

The Green Bay Packers take to the field with no fans in attendance against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

For the second time in three seasons, the Packers are opening the regular season in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. In an empty stadium in 2020, the Packers trounced the Vikings 43-34 to start the year 1-0. Fans are back in full, so U.S. Bank Stadium will be loud and frenzied on Sunday afternoon. Playing on the road in Week 1 is nothing new for the Packers, who have played the opener away from four straight years and eight out of the last 10 years. This year is also the fourth time in five years that the Packers have opened against an NFC North rival.

