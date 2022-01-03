Packers vs. Vikings: Biggest plays, best highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Green Bay Packers (12-3) are hosting the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at a frigid Lambeau Field on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17.
The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and eliminate the Vikings from playoff contention with a win.
Here are the best plays and best highlights from the primetime NFC North showdown.
12 and 17 starting early
Rodgers might as well have placed this in Davante's hands. #GoPackGo
📺: #MINvsGB on NBC
📱: https://t.co/nJofcz3BpO pic.twitter.com/ZfOxbrPbKc
— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connected twice for 49 yards, including this 30-yarder. The drive ended in a field goal.
1
1