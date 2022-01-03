Packers vs. Vikings: Biggest plays, best highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) are hosting the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at a frigid Lambeau Field on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17.

The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and eliminate the Vikings from playoff contention with a win.

Here are the best plays and best highlights from the primetime NFC North showdown.

12 and 17 starting early

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connected twice for 49 yards, including this 30-yarder. The drive ended in a field goal.

1

1