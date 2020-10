The Green Bay Packers can extend their winning streak in the NFC North to nine games – the second-longest in franchise history – if Matt LaFleur’s team can beat the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are 5-1 this season, including a perfect 2-0 record at home, while the Vikings 1-5 and coming out the bye after back-to-back losses.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers’ Week 8 showdown with the Vikings: