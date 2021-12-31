Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will welcome the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) to a freezing Lambeau Field for an important primetime showdown on Sunday night.

The Packers need to win to get one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, while the Vikings must win to stay alive in the race to be the NFC’s seventh playoff team.

Matt LaFleur’s team has lost two straight games to the Vikings, including last season’s matchup at Lambeau Field. However, the Packers are 7-0 at home this season and have won 12 straight regular-season games in Green Bay since the Week 8 loss to the Vikings last season.

Expect the weather to play a major factor. Current forecasts are predicting temperatures at kickoff to be well below freezing.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Sunday night’s chilly showdown:

Letting Dalvin cook?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33)

The Packers have allowed 166 rushing yards per game since the bye, including a season-high 219 to Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns last week. The issues last Saturday were many. Next up is Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher. The Vikings’ Pro Bowl running back has scored a touchdown in four straight games against the Packers, with two 100-yard rushing games. He also had 226 total yards and four scores in Minnesota’s upset of Green Bay in tough conditions at Lambeau Field last season. Expect to see a lot of Cook and Alexander Mattison in the freezing cold on Sunday night. Can the Packers run defense rebound? The group could be without Kingsley Keke (COVID-19) and Tyler Lancaster (back injury).

The Jefferson Problem

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Oftentimes, the cold and wintery weather can slow down the pass-rush and give an advantage to receivers in the passing game. The Packers have used this advantage to win games at Lambeau Field for years. Like Randy Moss before him, can Justin Jefferson help even the score in the cold on Sunday night? The dynamic second-year receiver is explosive out of breaks and an excellent route-runner overall. The Vikings will have issues covering Davante Adams on the other side, but the Packers must have a strong plan for Jefferson, who had over 100 receiving yards in the first quarter in the first meeting. Rookie Eric Stokes is in for another tough battle.

Better luck this time around?

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

In the first meeting, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was terrific throwing from a disrupted pocket, completing eight passes for 167 yards and two of his touchdown passes while under pressure, per Pro Football Focus. The Packers had him pressured on almost 46 percent of dropbacks. And don’t forget: the defense missed out on three or four interception or fumble recovery opportunities. Do the Packers need to make big changes ahead of the rematch? A little better luck might do the trick. Keeping Cousins under pressure and creating turnover chances is still the best path to victory for Joe Barry’s defense.

Who handles the cold?

The Packers believe they have one of the NFL’s best homefield advantages. Lambeau Field doesn’t have a roof, inviting the freezing cold temps involved with Wisconsin winters to play a role in football games. Still, the Packers must prove they are mentally tough and physically prepared to play in the cold. Last season, Matt LaFleur’s team played poorly in early poor weather games at Lambeau Field, including during a loss to Minnesota and a near loss to Jacksonville. The Packers are cruising toward the No. 1 seed, which would guarantee a chance to host a game in the divisional round. Sunday night should provide a good warm-up for whatever weather awaits a home playoff game in mid-January.

Covering punts and kicks

AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

A few things to watch on special teams: What is Mason Crosby’s range on field goals, and can he kick the ball into the end zone in the cold, negating the kick return chances for Kene Nwangwu, who has a league-high two return touchdowns this season? Also, who will be punting on Sunday night? Corey Bojorquez is on the COVID-19 list. The Packers may need to make a move. Imagine being signed and then having to go punt in negative wind chill at Lambeau Field in a primetime game. The Packers are also down several key special teams contributors, including Oren Burks, Henry Black, Malik Taylor, Ty Summers, Shemar Jean-Charles and Tyler Davis. Expect the third phase to be an adventure, as is tradition.

Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 21 (9-6)

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

There should be legitimate concerns about containing Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson. The Packers defense is trending in the wrong direction since the bye, and Cook and Jefferson both have recent history of torching this group. But who is picking against MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers in sub-freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field against Kirk Cousins and a team that plays home games in a dome? The guess here is that the Packers convert a few of the turnover opportunities offered up by Cousins, Davante Adams tortures Minnesota’s overmatched secondary, and Joe Barry’s defense survives again late. Either that, or the fading Vikings fall behind early, call it quits in the bitter cold and the Packers roll for a big win. Never count out a talented and desperate team like the Vikings, but this is why the Packers want homefield advantage in the playoffs – to play cold-weather games at Lambeau.

