Packers vs. Vikings: 5 keys to victory for Matt LaFleur’s team in Week 1

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Packers Wire takes a look at five keys to victory for Matt LaFleur’s team on Sunday:

1. Packers must get contributions from WRs not named Davantae Adams

Davantae Adams is a star, and he is going to leave his fingerprints on this game, but the Vikings secondary is well aware of Adams’ star power and will likely send extra coverage his way. This means that there will be plenty of opportunities for other Packers receivers to step up and make an impact Sunday. Green Bay doesn’t have tremendous depth at wide receiver, but the coaching staff remains confident in their group. If Adams sees plenty of double coverage, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will all need to contribute in order for Green Bay to walk away with a victory.

2. Za’Darius Smith and the Packers pass rushers need to have big games

Za’Darius Smith probably still haunts Kirk Cousin’s nightmares after his 3.5-sack performance against the Vikings last December. If the Packers want to earn the Week 1 victory, then Smith and his fellow pass rushers will need to make their presence felt once again.

Smith and company will also be responsible for slowing down the Vikings’ rushing attack. In their first meeting last year, Dalvin Cook rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

A Green Bay victory can be expected if the Packers are able to get after Kirk Cousins and contain Cook.

3. The Packers need somebody to breakout

The Vikings have been preparing for the Packers for quite some time. These teams are also very familiar with each other. This means that it is probably not a stretch to assume that Green Bay’s biggest playmakers on offense and defense will be accounted for at all times. Because of this, the Packers will probably need a big game from an unexpected player. Since Minnesota has probably game-planned extensively for the threat that is Aaron Jones, maybe Jamaal Williams or A.J. Dillion can step up and provide Green Bay with a spark or change of pace. On defense, I would look at guys like Chandon Sullivan and Rashan Gary as breakout candidates.

The Packers really didn’t have too much roster turnover from last season, but they do have a handful of young players who are ready to prove themselves.

4. Can the Packers protect Aaron Rodgers?

We know that the Mike Zimmer-led Vikings are going to attempt to apply a lot of pressure on Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers still is very good at avoiding the pass rush, he is getting older and he may have lost a step. If the Packers want to succeed on offense, and especially on third and long situations, then the offensive line will need to keep the pocket clean for Rodgers. Last year against the Vikings, the Green Bay O-line protected Rodgers well, as Minnesota recorded just five total sacks in two matchups.

5. Packers need to take full advantage of an empty U.S. Bank Stadium

A packed U.S. Bank Stadium can be one of the most intimidating environments in the NFL, especially when the Vikings are matched up against the Packers. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seats will be empty on Sunday when Green Bay and Minnesota face off. The lack of fans could provide the Packers’ offense with a big advantage. The communication between Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay offense should be crisp. Also, because there will be no real crowd noise, expect Rodgers to use his famous hard count to try and draw the Viking’s defensive line offsides.

In previous years, the Minnesota defense fed off of the electric environment that they have at their home field. They will have some pre-recorded crowd noise playing, but this won’t come close to matching the typical energy that they have had in previous home games.

