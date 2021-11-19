Packers vs. Vikings: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 11

After a dominating defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers now have the tough task of containing Dalvin Cook awaiting on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings running back is the biggest reason for Matt LaFleur’s only divisional loss in 2020. Cook rushed for 163 yards and added another 63 through the air on his way to a four-touchdown game. The Packers will have to find a way to contain Cook on Sunday.

Green Bay will also have to worry about Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL in interception percentage and is sixth in passer rating. Cousins could have a career year if he maintains this pace.

The defense will have their hands full, but the Packers’ offense needs to bounce back after a poor showing against Seattle. Last week, Rodgers had a passer rating of 75.5 – his lowest since the season opener. Rodgers did not practice leading up to the Seahawks and once practiced once this week as he nurses a mysterious toe injury. It will be interesting to see how the offense performs after another week without practice featuring all the starters.

Luckily, Rodgers has had a ton of success against Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer. In 13 meetings, Rodgers has 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. However, with Rodgers trying to shake off some rust, expect another hard-fought divisional matchup when these two teams meet up in Week 11.

Let’s have a look at some key matchups that should be fun to watch.

Packers CB Eric Stokes vs. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Stokes did well last week covering Tyler Lockett, but this week he has another tough assignment against Jefferson. The Vikings receiver is sixth in the league in yards and 11th in receptions. He is coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which he totaled a season-high 143 receiving yards on nine receptions. Stokes has performed well for a rookie, but Jefferson is arguably his toughest matchup to date.

Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (or Patrick Peterson)

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Speaking of corners and receivers, Minnesota has to figure what to do against Adams. By his standards, Adams has been quiet for more than a month. His last 100-yard game was in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he posted a career-high of 206 receiving yards. Adams is still third in the league in yards, but he is past due for a big game. However, in the last two matchups against the Vikings, Adams has caught only four passes for 23 yards when covered by Dantzler. It will be worth monitoring whether or not Dantzler is the one following Adams around the field, given his recent success against the All-Pro wideout. Patrick Peterson is another option for Minnesota.

Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell vs. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

We’ve already talked about the impact Cook could have on Sunday. He is one of the most dynamic backs in the league and probably the best ball carrier Green Bay has faced all year. The Packers may have an answer, but it depends on Campbell continuing to play at a high level. He is one of the best athletes they have had at inside linebacker in quite some time, but Cook presents a huge challenge. If Campbell can help neutralize Cook, it will go a long way towards beating the Vikings and improving to 9-2.

Packers DL Kenny Clark vs. Vikings C Garrett Bradbury

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Bradbury was officially activated off the COVID-19/reserve list this week after missing the last two games. The former first-round pick isn’t having the best 2021 season, especially in pass protection. Bradbury’s pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus is 36.0, which ranks 54th among centers. Clark logged a season-high eight pressures against Seattle and is probably eager to try and top that mark in Week 11.

