Packers vs. Titans: How to watch, betting odds, injuries, weather, more

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers meet at Lambeau Field and will play in prime time on “Sunday Night Football” for what is an important matchup for both teams.

Tennessee saw one of its avenues to clinch a playoff spot evaporate on Saturday night after the Las Vegas Raiders collapsed and lost against the Miami Dolphins.

However, the Titans can make the playoffs with a victory over the Packers, or with a Baltimore Ravens loss, or with a tie and a Ravens tie. Should the Titans win and the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee would clinch the AFC South.

Meanwhile, the Packers have already clinched their playoff spot and division but are now looking to secure the No. 1 seed and first-round bye. Green Bay can do that with a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss, or if the Packers tie and either the Seahawks or New Orleans Saints tie (only one can tie, though).

With a lot riding on this game, let’s take a look at all the important details you need to know before kickoff.

Game, listening and viewing information

Who: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7:20 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Watch: NBC Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM (Titans)/WTMJ: Milwaukee and WIXX: Green Bay (Packers) Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Weather

Snow and wind could play a factor in tonight's Titans-Packers game. Here's a look at the forecast, per Weather.com: Temperature at kickoff: 30 degrees Conditions: Snow Chance of precipitation: 85 percent Wind: NNE 12 MPH

Betting odds

According to BetMGM, the Packers go into the Sunday night contest against the Titans as three-point favorites. The over/under has dipped a bit to 54.5, but it remains the highest of any game this week. Spread: Packers -3 Money Line: -160/+135 Over/Under: 54.5

Titans' injury report

Questionable

N/A

Doubtful

N/A

Out

OLB Derick Roberson (Hamstring) Note: the Titans have elevated linebacker Brooks Reed from the practice squad. He will revert back after the game.

Packers' injury report

Questionable

N/A

Doubtful

G Simon Stepaniak (Knee) RB Jamaal Williams (Quad)

Out

S Will Redmond (Concussion) TE Jace Sternberger (Concussion/Illness)

Game-related links

