Packers vs. Titans: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 11

It’s a quick turnaround for the Green Bay Packers after snapping a five-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. This Thursday night, they will face another tough opponent in the Tennessee Titans, with one of the premier running backs in the league and a stout defense.

For the Packers to come out on top for a second straight week, it could come down to these four key matchups.

Packers run defense vs Titans RB Derrick Henry

Let’s start with the obvious. Henry is the lifeblood of the Titan’s offense, currently second in the NFL in rushing yards and first in attempts. However, the Packers had pretty good success against Henry when these two teams last met in 2020. Henry carried the ball 23 times for 98 yards, and while that might be a pretty good day for most backs, it’s not for Henry. Tennessee needs to run the ball well to be successful and are 4-1 this season when Henry rushes for at least 100 rushing yards. While it will be near impossible for Green Bay’s 26th-ranked run defense to shut Henry down completely, they need to limit his impact as much as possible. Stacked boxes and a lot of man coverage to entice Tennessee to throw the ball should be a winning recipe.

Packers offensive line vs Titans pass rush

The Titans are one of the best teams in the league at rushing the passer. Led by Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, and Rashad Weaver, Tennessee has tallied 29 sacks in 2022. Also, both Autry and Simmons are among the top 15 players in pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Last week, the Packers starting offensive line played an entire game for the first time all season. With a clean bill of good health, the starters held a tenacious Cowboys pass rush to just two sacks and a season-low nine pressures. Green Bay will need a repeat performance in pass protection to be successful against the Titans.

Packers OLB Kingsley Enagbare vs Titans OT Dennis Daley

Enagbare won’t be able to fill the shoes of Rashan Gary the pass rusher, but he may be able to pick up some of the slack in the run game. Enagbare was one of the Packers’ top run defenders against Dallas due to his ability to set a strong edge and quickly react to inside runs. Green Bay will need more of that from their fifth-rounder, who may have an advantageous matchup against the Titan’s left tackle. Daley is the weak link along the offensive line with a PFF run-blocking grade of 52.4, which ranks 98th among tackles with at least 150 run-blocking snaps. Enagbare posted a career-high five tackles last week but could top that Thursday night.

Packers WR Christian Watson vs Titans CBs

Can Watson follow up on his breakout performance? The Packers’ offense took a giant step forward thanks to the speed of their second-round pick after he torched the Cowboy’s secondary for three touchdowns and 107 receiving yards on only four catches. He won’t have the element of surprise this week, however, the Titans have to figure out who can keep up with Watson while dealing with injuries to multiple corners. If Watson can stack performances against Tennessee, Green Bay’s offense could start cooking with gas.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire