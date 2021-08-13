Packers vs. Texans: How to watch, stream or listen to preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 preseason with a visit from the Houston Texans on Saturday night.
Here’s everything you need to know for watching, streaming and listening to the preseason opener:
What: Green Bay Packers (0-0) vs. Houston Texans (0-0)
When: Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. CDT
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
Referee: Ron Torbert
TV Channels: Packers TV Network
Radio: Packers Radio Network
Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), packers.com, Game Pass
Televised Areas: Statewide in Wisconsin
