Packers vs. Texans: 5 things to watch in preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason in 2021 by hosting the Houston Texans on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers won’t play, and many other veterans will likely join him on the sideline, but the Packers will still get a great look at all their young players on the roster in a competitive, live-game environment.

No more hitting each other. It’s time to hit an opponent. These are valuable and important snaps for any player currently sitting on the bubble.

Here are five things to watch in the preseason opener:

Jordan Love's debut

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The preseason will be all about Jordan Love, who will start Saturday in his NFL debut. The Packers' 2020 first-round pick hasn't played in a football game in over 18 months, so he'll be making up for lost time while playing the majority of the snaps this preseason. The playcalls will be mostly vanilla, like most preseasons, but these are important development opportunities for Love, and important evaluation opportunities for the Packers, so don't be surprised if Matt LaFleur tries to put a lot on his plate. Expect ups and downs. Love is talented but still raw. The Packers will want to see him go through progressions, make good decisions and be accurate throwing the ball. Just don't size up the gold jacket or declare him a bust based on Saturday night.

Foundation of the run game

Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams (22) runs the ball during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

All eyes will be on Love, but don't look away when No. 10 is handing the ball off. The preseason is usually dominated by run plays. The Packers have competitions going at running back and across the offensive line, making every run play an important one. Expect Dexter Williams, Patrick Taylor and rookie Kylin Hill to get the majority of the snaps at running back, while a competitive battle for the last few roster spots along the offensive line plays out in front of them. Can the running backs create on their own, get their protection responsibilities right and make plays in the passing game? And can the offensive line open holes and own the line of scrimmage? Keep a close eye on Hill, an explosive young runner, and rookie center Josh Myers, who is the expected Week 1 starter.

Special teams

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) speaks with a coach during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers are putting an emphasis on improving the special teams play after last season's disaster, and the best proving ground for special teams is often these live game environments. Roster spots will be won and lost by special teams. The position battles at running back, receiver, tight end, offensive line, edge rusher, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety ALL have a special teams element in play. Keep a close eye on who is playing on what special teams unit, especially early. But any player that can go cover a kickoff or punt or make an important block on a return on Saturday night can really help their chances of making the team. And, of course, a competition is playing out at punter between JK Scott and Ryan Winslow, so there's something to watch if the Packers can't get first downs, too.

Edge-rushing opportunity

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tipa Galeai (50) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The guess here is that Za'Darius Smith (NFI list), Preston Smith (veteran) and Rashan Gary (groin) will all sit on Saturday night, and probably most (or all) of the preseason. If so, a terrific opportunity will be available for the young edge rushers. Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott and Chauncey Rivers are all competing to be the fourth outside linebacker on the roster, and these four will likely play the majority of the snaps on the edge in the preseason. Playing outside linebacker requires setting a strong edge against the run, winning one-on-one opportunities on obvious passing downs and playing a role on special teams. The Packers need one of the young guys to prove capable of doing all three over the next three weeks. It's also possible Kamal Martin could also get snaps on the edge. He's been cross-training at outside linebacker while falling down the depth chart on the inside.

Veterans on the bubble

Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

It's now or never time for a few veterans on the roster bubble. Can Devin Funchess make a bunch of big plays in the passing game against inexperienced cornerbacks? Will Jace Sternberger flash more of his pass-catching potential? Can Ben Braden dominate at the point of attack? Will Oren Burks and Ty Summers get it done at inside linebacker and special teams? Can Josh Jackson finally find some level of consistency at cornerback? Will Kabion Ento keep shining? Saturday's visit from the Texans provides an interesting matchup. Houston spent all offseason signing veteran players, creating a roster stocked with guys that have played a lot of football. This should be a highly competitive contest deep into the second half. The Packers veterans on the bubble must prove they are up to the task. Winning a roster spot really begins at kickoff on Saturday night.

Rookie thoughts

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

– First-round pick Eric Stokes (No. 21) will make his NFL debut. He's been facing Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers for the last two weeks. Saturday night should be a piece of cake, right? – Can rookie defensive lineman TJ Slaton move people and create havoc in his debut? He's been a standout early on at camp, but it all changes when the lights come on and there's another professional football team on the other sideline. – Expect rookies Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill to do a bunch of the returning on Saturday night. Don't be surprised if No. 8 and No. 32 end up being a few of the team's standouts. – Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles was a football magnet in college. He'll be playing in the slot and around the football a lot against the Texans. – Green Bay native Cole Van Lanen will make his NFL debut at Lambeau Field. Cool. He's fighting for a backup job and could play snaps at guard and tackle.

