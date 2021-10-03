Packers vs. Steelers recap: Everything to know from Week 4

The Green Bay Packers (3-1) used two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb and a mostly dominant performance from the defense to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have now won three straight games since losing Week 1.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ Week 4 win over the Steelers:

Final score: Packers 27, Steelers 17

1 2 3 4 F STEELERS (1-3) 7 3 0 7 17 PACKERS (3-1) 0 17 10 0 27

Game changed when...

…officials penalized the Steelers for offsides on a blocked field goal before the half. The penalty negated a 75-yard return touchdown, which would have given the Steelers a 17-14 lead. Instead, the Packers got the field goal to go ahead 17-10 at the half. It was a pivotal 10-point swing.

It was over when...

…Packers rookie Eric Stokes intercepted Ben Roethlisberger with just over a minute left. The takeaway prevented any late comeback attempt from the visitors and allowed the Packers to kneel down to kill the remaining clock.

Packers standouts

WR Randall Cobb: He converted four third downs for first downs or touchdowns. He had a season-high five catches for 69 yards and his first two touchdowns since returning to Green Bay.

RB A.J. Dillon: His 16 touches created 97 yards. He had a 16-yard catch setting up a touchdown, and a 25-yard run setting up another.

DL Kenny Clark: He produced a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. His interior pressure wrecked several plays.

RB Aaron Jones: He quietly produced 99 total yards. He had three catches for 51 yards, including a 26-yard catch.

P Corey Bojorquez: His first two punts were beauties. The first was downed inside the 5-yard line. The second was a 57-yard bomb forcing a fair catch.

QB spotlight

Aaron Rodgers: The reigning MVP completed 20 of 36 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, although several throws were turnover-worthy. He took three sacks and only averaged 6.9 yards per attempt. You can bet he’ll feel that he left a lot of production out of the field. It was a winning performance but far from perfection. Rodgers did tie Dan Marino for sixth all-time in touchdown passes at 420.

Ben Roethlisberger: The veteran struggled after throwing a 45-yard touchdown on the first series. He missed several open receivers and then ended the game with a bad interception. Playing behind a shaky offensive line, he continually threw short to get the ball out. He ended up averaging only 5.8 yards per attempt. This would be a much more competitive game had Roethlisberger played better.

Play of the game: Cobb TD on third down

What it means

The Packers must feel especially good about beating the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers in back-to-back weeks without their two best offensive linemen. Both the 49ers and Steelers have great defensive fronts, but even without David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, the Packers did just fine at the line of scrimmage. We’ll see how the season ends up for the 49ers, who lost again Sunday, and the Steelers, who are now 1-3, but the Packers have done a terrific job bouncing back and re-establishing winning ways after the disaster in Week 1.

What's next

The Packers go on the road to play the surprising Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) in Week 5. Green Bay hasn’t played in Cincinnati since 2013. The Steelers, now losers of three straight, will welcome the Denver Broncos to Pittsburgh.

