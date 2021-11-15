Packers vs. Seahawks game recap: Everything to know from Week 10

The Green Bay Packers produced the defense’s first shutout since 2018 and A.J. Dillon rushed for two touchdowns as Matt LaFleur’s team improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s a quick recap of the Packers’ win over the Seahawks in Week 10:

Final score: Packers 17, Seahawks 0

1 2 3 4 F SEAHAWKS (3-6) 0 0 0 0 0 PACKERS (8-2) 0 3 0 14 17

Game changed when...

… the Packers forced a quick three-and-out following Aaron Rodgers’ interception into the end zone in the third quarter. Down 3-0, the Seahawks had a chance to shift momentum with the takeaway, but the Packers got off the field in three plays and forced a punt, and the offense responded by marching down the field in 11 plays for a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead.

Game was over when...

… A.J. Dillon powered into the end zone on the first play following the two-minute warning. He scored from two yards out on 3rd-and-goal to give the Packers a commanding 17-0 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Packers standouts

RB A.J. Dillon: The 247-pounder created 128 total yards and scored two crucial touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He also produced a 50-yard catch, setting up a scoring drive he eventually finished off.

S Adrian Amos: He intercepted one Russell Wilson pass in the end zone and had a shot at intercepting at least two others.

CBs Kevin King, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas: The trio held DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to five catches for 49 yards. King had an interception, and Stokes and Douglas both contested passes on incompletions.

OLBs Preston Smith, Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus: All three had drive-killing sacks of Russell Wilson.

Injuries to know

Edge rushers Whitney Mercilus (biceps) and Rashan Gary (elbow) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) all left the game with potentially significant injuries. Mercilus was ruled out almost immediately, while Gary and Jones left the game and never returned.

Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers returned from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday and started on Sunday after missing last week’s loss in Kansas City. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. The turnover was a big mistake in the red zone. He took one sack but also avoided several others. Rodgers hit four total passing plays – to four different players – of at least 20 yards. He showed some signs of rust but the passing game overall was just a little off at times, especially early in the game.

Best play: Snow plow gets loose!

A.J. Dillon’s catch and run of 50 yards in the fourth quarter was the longest play of the night for either team, and it set up the Packers’ final touchdown of the contest.

What's next

The Packers go back on the road to play the rival Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Matt LaFleur’s team has won two straight games.

