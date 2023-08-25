Packers vs. Seahawks: 5 things to watch in 2023 preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers will finish the team’s three-game preseason schedule when the Seattle Seahawks come to Lambeau Field for the 2023 preseason finale on Saturday afternoon.

Matt LaFleur’s team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19 in the preseason opener and then lost to the New England Patriots 21-17 in a suspended preseason game last Saturday night. LaFleur said starters on both sides of the ball (save for Rashan Gary) will play against the Seahawks.

After the preseason finale, the Packers will begin prep for the Week 1 showdown with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Here are five things to watch when LaFleur’s team hosts the Seahawks on Saturday:

Final tuneup for Packers offense

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Jordan Love and the Packers starting offense will be on the field to open the contest, providing the final tuneup for young offense before Week 1. Love previously played two series against the Bengals and three vs. the Patriots. Matt LaFleur gave little indication on how long Love would play Saturday, but a few series is likely again. Look for all the same things: receviers and tight ends getting open on time, the offensive line providing clean pockets, and Love making good decisions and throwing accurately. Finally, the Packers want no injuries. For as helpful and valuable as these on-field reps are, losing an important player before Week 1 would be costly.

Rasheed Walker's opportunity

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter of their preseason game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Few players in Green Bay have helped themselves more during training camp than Rasheed Walker, who would be expected to start at left tackle again if David Bakhtiari doesn’t play. The 2022 seventh-round pick is now looking like the favorite to be Bakhtiari’s backup and the offensive line’s go-to swing tackle entering the regular season. Can Walker produce another standout performance after playing 43 terrific snaps against the Patriots last week? Another thing to watch: Will Walker play any right tackle? During a few practice snaps this week, Walker played right tackle with Zach Tom moving inside to center. The Packers are trying to find the best five for Week 1, and Walker is now in the conversation.

Heath vs. DuBose

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) celebrates.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

It’s possible the Packers are willing to keep seven wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster, especially given the lack of numbers at tight end currently. But if six is the number, the battle between Malik Heath and Grant DuBose is the one to watch in the preseason finale. Heath should be one more good performance away from a roster spot, but DuBose — a seventh-round pick — looks like he belongs too. Considering Heath has been taking first-team reps in practice recently, it’s possible the undrafted rookie receiver is competing for actual regular-season snaps.

Safety spotlight

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (36) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) in the fourth quarter during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Rudy Ford looks like the favorite to start at safety next to Darnell Savage entering Week 1, but the preseason finale offers up one more opportunity to evaluate the position. It’s unclear if Tavarius Moore (knee) will play, but Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Dallin Leavitt need to play well to solidify a roster spot. Johnson, a seventh-round pick, is the one to watch. He keeps making splash plays and getting opportunities on special teams, so his arrow is pointed up entering the finale. Also, Innis Gaines might be listed as a slot cornerback, but he plays into the decision at defensive back too.

Other roster battles

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Roster battles will be won and lost in the preseason finale. Can Patrick Taylor win the third running back spot? Do the Packers have a fourth tight end replacing Tyler Davis on the roster? Are Sean Rhyan, Royce Newman and Caleb Jones safe? Can Jonathan Ford force his way onto the roster as the sixth defensive lineman? Is there enough room for Brenton Cox Jr. at edge rusher? Will Pat O’Donnell hold off Daniel Whelan at punter? While most of the roster is set, the Packers still have decisions to make on the fringes. Performances on Saturday at Lambeau Field could be the deciding factor for most competitions.

