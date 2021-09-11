Packers vs. Saints: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to win the team’s seventh straight season-opening game when they travel to Jacksonville to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers haven’t started a season 0-1 since 2014. Last season, Matt LaFleur’s team knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 1 and then beat the Saints in New Orleans two weeks later to start 3-0.

Can the Packers get off to another hot start in the Florida heat and humidity on Sunday?

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Week 1:

Famous Jameis

The Saints are starting a new era at quarterback. Gone is future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, in is 2015 first overall pick Jameis Winston. The former Buccaneer has a big arm and a real chance to revive his career with Sean Payton. But can he avoid the turnovers that killed him so often in Tampa Bay? Winston threw 30 picks (including seven pick-sixes) in 16 games in 2019. Here's a wild stat: Winston has thrown 88 career interceptions in 76 games, while Rodgers has 89 in 197. There's a good chance Winston will pass Rodgers in career interceptions by the end of Week 1. Keep an eye on Packers safety Darnell Savage. It wouldn't be surprising if he starts his third season with a couple of chances at interceptions on forced throws down the field. Rodgers is expecting more plays from the young defensive back in 2021.

Crack down on Kamara

The Saints won't have All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas (PUP list), leaving a young and inexperienced group of skill position players at receiver and tight end going into Week 1. As was the case last year, expect the Saints offense to run through Alvin Kamara. He created 197 total yards and two touchdowns during the Packers' 37-30 win, including an incredible 52-yard score in which he broke a half-dozen tackles. You can bet Sean Payton and Jameis Winston will find ways to get him the ball in easy ways, particularly on checkdowns and screens. The Packers aren't going to stop Kamara from getting touches, but they must limit the damage. Rallying to the ball will be crucial because the first defender isn't always going to get him to the ground, especially on plays in space. Can the Saints score enough points to win without Kamara having another big day?

The two rooks

The Packers are expected to start two rookies along the offensive line for the first time in Week 1 since 2006. Center Josh Myers and right guard Royce Newman certainly caught a break when the game got moved from the loud Superdome to the friendly confines of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where at least an even split of Packers fans is expected. The Saints also aren't dominant at defensive tackle. But Sunday's opener will still be a challenge for two first-year players with limited reps playing next to each other. Expect Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to bring creative pressures that force Myers and Newman to think on their feet inside. Also, it'll be hard to get the running game going without the two rookies winning at the point of attack and walling off defenders at the second level. This is a good first test for two young players within a key position group.

Matchup to watch

The Packers offense could find a real advantage in this matchup when it comes to wide receivers against cornerbacks. Aaron Rodgers is entering Week 1 with four receivers he fully trusts, including All-Pro Davante Adams, who didn't play in last year's meeting, and Allen Lazard, who had 146 receiving yards and a touchdown in place of Adams. The Saints, meanwhile, have serious issues emerging at cornerback. Ken Crawley is out due to a hamstring injury, Marshon Lattimore is available but dealing with a knee injury, and Bradley Roby, who was just acquired via trade, is suspended for one more game. Veteran Desmond Trufant and rookie Paulson Adebo might have to play important snaps. And don't forget about former Packers cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, who is on the Saints practice squad. He could be elevated for Week 1.

Rashan's chance

The Packers listed Za'Darius Smith as questionable with a back injury, but he didn't practice Friday after dealing with some lingering effects of a more strenuous practice on Thursday, so it's a good bet he'll either be held out or at least restricted to only a handful of snaps on Sunday. For most defenses, losing a top edge rusher would be crippling. In Green Bay, Smith's issue just opens the door wider for Rashan Gary, who could be on the verge of a breakout season in Year 3. He was dominant at times to end last season. In Week 1, Gary should be a full-time player. This is an opportunity for the 2019 first-round pick to start fast and announce his arrival as a game-changing player.

Prediction: Packers 31, Saints 22

Even without Drew Brees and Michael Thomas, the Saints shouldn't be and won't be overlooked, especially in the Jacksonville heat. Sean Payton and Dennis Allen will have their team ready to play and loaded up with a few curveballs for the Packers. But the Packers own most of the important advantages in this matchup and have to be considered the favorites to win. While Matt LaFleur's team has question marks along the offensive line and at cornerback entering Week 1, the Saints don't have great interior defenders or receivers. The Packers are more talented overall and more likely to play a clean game, especially considering the disparity in turnover potential for the two starting quarterbacks. The guess here is that the Saints don't have the firepower on offense to keep up, and Jameis Winston will complicate the task with a couple of giveaways.

