Packers vs. Saints: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brandon Carwile
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In just two days, the Green Bay Packers will begin their 2021 season with a trip to Jacksonville for a Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers have Super Bowl aspirations, while the Saints want to get off on the right foot as they usher in a new era without quarterback Drew Brees. Jameis Winston will take over for the future Hall of Famer, and while Winston offers a strong arm, he also suffers from questionable decision-making.

Green Bay faced off against New Orleans in Week 3 of last season and came away with a 37-30 victory. Without wide receiver Davante Adams, the Packers were led by a stellar performance from Allen Lazard, who hauled in six receptions for a career-high 146 yards.

On the defensive side of things, Green Bay struggled to contain Alvin Kamara, who totaled 18 touches for 197 yards on the ground and through the air. Under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, this new look Packers defense will definitely have their work cut out for them.

There will be plenty of matchups to watch for on Sunday. After a long and eventful offseason, many fans are looking forward to Aaron Rodgers defending his MVP crown. There is also a lot of uncertainty on what this defense will look like under a new scheme.

However, for now, we are focusing on specific matchups that fans will want to keep an eye on when these two teams take the field for Week 1. Let’s take a look.

Packers CB Kevin King vs. Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising move, King returned to Green Bay on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He is expected to start alongside Jaire Alexander as first-rounder Eric Stokes awaits his opportunity. King should get tested early and often against Callaway, who is coming off a strong preseason. The Saints receiver totaled eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a pair of exhibition games. Callaway is not the fastest pass catcher, but expect Winston to look his way early and often with King in coverage, especially downfield. After battling injuries during training camp, King needs a strong start to a season that feels like an audition.

Packers pass rush vs. Saints QB Jameis Winston

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Head coach Matt LaFleur is allowing Za’Darius Smith the next 48 hours to prove he can suit up against New Orleans. The Packers could be without their top pass rusher, who is battling a back injury that started in training camp. The Saints have a strong offensive line to protect Winston, which will give the unpredictable quarterback time to make the right decision. The best way to force Winston into mistakes is for the pass rush to pin back their ears and get after it. Rashan Gary could start on the edge in place of Smith, which would give him the chance to showcase the improvements he made this offseason. Gary is a breakout candidate on the Packers' defense, but he won’t be able to do it alone on Sunday. It will need to be a collective effort to rattle Winston.

Packers LBs vs. Saints RB Alvin Kamara

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

As noted earlier, Kamara had a huge game against Green Bay a year ago. His 139 receiving yards resulted in a new career-high and reminded everyone of just how dynamic he can be. Kamara is the most dangerous player on the Saints' offense and arguably their whole roster. He is sure to test the Packers linebackers at some point, whether it be Krys Barnes, Oren Burks, or newcomer De’Vondre Campbell. On run defense, they need to be sharp in limiting cutbacks and outside runs. However, the Packers may need to be even sharper in coverage when Kamara swings out to the flats and tries to test them over the middle.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Displaced Saints open Winston era vs. Rodgers, Packers

    Before Jameis Winston answered the first question of his first regular-season interview as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, he took a moment to speak about what he said was foremost on his mind. “I have something on my heart," Winston began after practice this week in the Dallas area, where the Saints have temporarily moved daily operations since Aug. 28, the night before powerful Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana's coast. “I want to say thank you to all the first responders, the people on the ground right now, and all the people in the grassroots organizations working in New Orleans to help our city,” Winston said.

  • Evan Engram ruled out for Week One

    It looks like the Giants are going to have running back Saquon Barkley for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but tight end Evan Engram won’t be making his regular season debut this weekend. Engram hurt his calf in the team’s final preseason game and has been out of practice all this week, so it didn’t [more]

  • Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith (back) will be game-time decision vs. Saints

    The Green Bay Packers won't rule out Za'Darius Smith for Week 1 despite the All-Pro edge rusher missing Friday's practice.

  • New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers: Who has the advantage in Week 1?

    New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers: Who has the advantage in Week 1?

  • NFL Week 1: Saints announce uniform combination vs. Packers

    NFL Week 1: Saints announce uniform combination vs. Packers

  • Exiled Ghani apologizes to Afghan people

    Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apologized on Wednesday for the fall of his government.He fled the capital city Kabul last month as Taliban forces approached the outskirts of the city.In a statement posted on Twitter, Ghani said he’d left under the direction of his security team, adding, "Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens.”He had been accused by former allies of betrayal immediately after he fled to the United Arab Emirates.There were reports that he had left with millions of dollars in cash, but the former World Bank official denied those allegations, calling them “completely and categorically false.”Ghani expressed gratitude to Afghans for their sacrifices over the last 40 years of war and said he deeply regretted that his leadership ended “without stability and prosperity.”He was first elected president in 2014, after a heavily disputed election over claims of voter fraud.

  • Ravens CB Jimmy Smith returns to practice after long absence

    The Ravens saw a key contributor on defense return to practice on Wednesday

  • Flags as big as football fields: The story of giant American flags

    The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is approaching, and shipping crates filled with giant American flags are already en route to stadiums across the country. Here’s how the giant flag tradition came to be.

  • Penguins' Crosby out at least 6 weeks after wrist surgery

    The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to start the season without captain Sidney Crosby. The team announced Wednesday that the two-time Hart Trophy winner will be out at least six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. General manager Ron Hextall said Crosby had been dealing with the injury for years and that the team exhausted all minimally invasive options before deciding surgery was the best course of action.

  • Saquon Barkley has 'one more hurdle' before getting clearance to play Week 1 for Giants

    Giants RB Saquon Barkley is in strong position to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

  • Where Buccaneers-Cowboys thriller ranks in NFL Kickoff history

    Thursday night's Buccaneers-Cowboys game was a thrilling way to start the 2021 NFL season. Where does it rank among other NFL Kickoff games?

  • Cam Newton: Patriots would’ve released me whether I missed time or not

    Cam Newton promised to share thoughts about his release from the Patriots with a “Funky Friday” video and he proved good to his word on Friday morning. Newton sat down with his father for a conversation on YouTube about his final days with the team, including the days of practice he missed after failing to [more]

  • 7 under the radar players that could help push Packers to Super Bowl in 2021

    Everyone knows the stars on the Green Bay Packers. These under the radar players could help the stars get to the Super Bowl in 2021.

  • NFL 'Noles: Several former FSU stars on new teams this season

    Before the NFL's big Sunday slate, review which Seminoles switched teams this offseason. See who's playing where.

  • WATCH: Justin Fields and Matt Nagy throwing deep balls at Bears practice

    Following Friday's practice, Bears QB Justin Fields and HC Matt Nagy were spotted throwing deep balls.

  • Dak Prescott had bold message for Tom Brady after Bucs beat Cowboys

    Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s farewell to Tom Brady sends message about his confidence

    Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.

  • ‘We paid a price’: Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicking woes, whether he still supports Greg Zuerlein

    Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein didn't cost Dallas its game against the Buccaneers. But Jerry Jones says team paid price for not having Zuerlein in camp.

  • J.J. Watt had a hilarious brotherly response to T.J. Watt’s huge contract

    T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.

  • Rob Gronkowski is smart and super for Bucs

    TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski may be known for his brawn, but he’s one of the brainiacs of the NFL. The Bucs’ 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end demonstrated his football intelligence during his first touchdown in Thursday’s 31-29, season-opening win over the Cowboys. During a play-action run fake, Gronkowski blocked down on Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham and spun open into the right flat. But seeing ...