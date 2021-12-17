Packers vs. Ravens: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers can add another signature win to their resume with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.

Sunday will be a matchup of two of the most battered teams in the league, who have overcome incredible injuries to be in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. This week, injuries are once again a problem for both teams.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice this week. Meanwhile, the Packers placed defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the COVID-19 reserve list. He would need a negative test to suit up on Sunday.

Clark has been the most important player on Green Bay’s defense this season, while Jackson is the driving force behind Baltimore’s offense. If Tyler Huntley has to replace Jackson for the second week in a row, it will be interesting to see how their offense performs. Pounding the football in the run game would be a lot easier if Clark is not in the lineup.

Sunday could be a Super Bowl preview if the Packers can get over the NFC Championship hump and the Ravens can overcome their injuries and persevere through an extremely wide-open AFC.

Time will tell which team is the class of their respective conference, but as we head into the weekend, let’s highlight four key matchups that could help decide the outcome of this week’s game.

Packers containment vs. Ravens QB

Whether it’s Jackson or Huntley under center for Baltimore, Green Bay’s defense will have to find a way to contain the pocket. Jackson is arguably the most talented scrambling quarterback of all time, and Huntley spelled him last week against the Cleveland Browns to rush for 45 yards. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is most comparable to what they could face this week, and Green Bay did well to contain him earlier in the season. The Packers could have inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in a spy role with their outside linebacker’s emphasis setting a strong edge to try and keep Jackson or Huntley in the pocket. A scrambling quarterback running all over the yard has a chance to derail Green Bay’s defense.

Packers RT Dennis Kelly vs Ravens edge Odafe Oweh

The Packers may have dodged a bullet with Billy Turner’s knee, but the reliable right tackle won’t play this week against the Ravens. That means Kelly will take his place after stepping up in a big way last week. Kelly did not allow a single pressure against the Chicago Bears in his first snaps of the regular season. Kelly is a savvy veteran who started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans a year ago. This week, he may see a lot of Baltimore’s first-round rookie out of Penn State. According to Pro Football Focus, Oweh leads the team in pressures and has also totaled 5.0 sacks in 2021.

Packers WR Davante Adams vs Ravens CB Anthony Averett

Given the state of the Ravens secondary, we could be looking at another big week for Adams. Green Bay’s star receiver tallied 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week, marking his third consecutive game with at least 100 receiving yards. Baltimore’s top corner Marlon Humphrey recently suffered a season-ending pectoral injury, which has required other guys to step up. One of the guys asked to cover Adams on Sunday could be Averett. Per PFF, Averett is tied for seventh-most catches allowed this season. A total of 55 receptions have gone for 724 yards and three touchdowns into Averett’s coverage responsibility. Perhaps the Packers will feed whoever Averett is matched up against on Sunday, especially when it’s Adams.

Packers DL TJ Slaton vs Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman

Head coach Matt LaFleur expects Slaton to play a big role on Sunday if Clark is unavailable. Slaton played just seven snaps in last week’s win over the Bears, but that won’t stop Green Bay from leaning on their rookie in a crucial game. Even though Slaton has yet to carve out a significant role, he has shown flashes throughout the season. Keep an eye on Slaton, who will be battling Bozeman in the trenches. Baltimore’s center is having a strong season as a run blocker and could try to bully the Packers rookie in the run game. Winning the battle up front needs to be a point of emphasis for Green Bay.

