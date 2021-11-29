Packers vs. Rams recap: Everything to know from Week 12

The Green Bay Packers improved to 9-3 entering the bye week with a 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a third, Rasul Douglas returned an interception for a touchdown and the Packers held the football for almost 40 minutes of game time.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ Week 12 victory:

Final score: Packers 36, Rams 28

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

1 2 3 4 F RAMS (7-4) 0 17 0 11 28 PACKERS (9-3) 7 13 16 0 36

The game changed when...

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

… A.J. Dillon plunged into the end zone, finishing off a 5-yard touchdown catch and a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. The score gave the Packers a 27-17 lead and put the pressure on the Rams. Sean McVay’s team responded with a three-and-out, a muffed punt and an interception returned for a touchdown.

The game was over when...

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

… Adrian Amos recovered the Rams’ last-chance onside kick with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, cementing the Packers’ win after Los Angeles cut the lead to eight points with a field goal.

Packers standouts

WR Davante Adams: He caught eight passes for 104 yards, including a 43-yard catch. Three of his catches converted third downs.

CB Rasul Douglas: He gave up a touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr., but also had a pick-six of Matthew Stafford and four total passes defended.

RB A.J. Dillon: He didn’t have a play over eight yards, but his 25 touches created 90 yards, and he scored a touchdown for the second time in three games.

OLB Rashan Gary: He had a strip-sack of Matthew Stafford, and he forced two holding penalties on veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

WR Randall Cobb: Despite exiting with a groin injury at halftime, he still produced a season-high 95 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Play of the game: 54 yards to Cobb

What's next

Story continues

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

After 12 straight games, the Packers are finally off in Week 13. They’ll return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 12 when the Bears come to Lambeau Field for a primetime showdown. The Packers beat the Bears in Chicago in October.

1

1