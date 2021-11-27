Packers vs. Rams preview: Who has the advantage in Week 12?

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) and Los Angeles Rams (7-3) will engage in a pivotal NFC battle on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Both teams are fighting to be the No. 1 seed in the conference but also limping into the stretch run, heightening the importance of scoring of big win for both Sean McVay’s Rams and Matt LaFleur’s Packers.

Football is a complicated game, but finding the reasons for winning individual matchups between teams is often a straightforward exercise. What wins games? Excellent quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, taking care of the football and taking it away, controlling the important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of the injury situation.

In our weekly preview series, Zach Kruse from Packers Wire and Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

QB play

Rams Wire: The Rams have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Matthew Stafford. However, the guy Green Bay has under center is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best this game has ever seen. Even with Aaron Rodgers playing through a toe injury that’s clearly very painful, the Packers have the advantage at quarterback. Rodgers is less turnover-prone, is better at making plays outside the pocket and his chemistry with Davante Adams is off the charts. This is an excellent quarterback matchup, but one that slightly favors the Packers – even with how well Stafford has been playing.

Packers Wire: This should be a terrific quarterback matchup between two veteran passers with elite arms. Stafford, the ex-Lion, is fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes and passer rating entering Week 12. He’s always been one of the most talented throwers of the football in the game. Now, he has the coach, scheme and playmakers to go with the talent. Rodgers didn’t practice this week and is dealing with severe pain in his fractured toe, but he’s coming off one of his best performances of the season last week in Minnesota. The edge here goes to the Rodgers and the Packers, but the Rams passing game with Stafford is far more capable of matching Green Bay than with Jared Goff during the playoff game in January.

Advantage: Packers

Line of scrimmage

Rams Wire: If the Packers were healthy, this would likely be a push. But with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins both out, and Rashan Gary likely not at 100% even if he plays, the Rams have the edge in this department. Their offensive line is playing some outstanding football right now, allowing a pressure rate of only 13.1% on the year, according to Pro Football Reference. The Packers are allowing pressure on 23.8% of Rodgers’ drop backs, which isn’t bad but it’s significantly more than Stafford has been pressured – and now they’ll be missing two of their best linemen. On defense, the Rams have Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller. Kenny Clark is an absolute stud, but that trio is among the best in football.

Packers Wire: Big advantage here for the Rams. The Packers offensive line is without three preferred starters, including the line’s two best players (David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins), and the defensive front is dealing with a number of issues at edge rusher. Can a starting group consisting of Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman and Billy Turner open lanes in the run game and keep the Rams pass-rushers off Rodgers? It will be a huge challenge. The defense is without All-Pro outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary is nursing an elbow injury, so Preston Smith and Kenny Clark need to be game-changers on Sunday. The Packers won the game in January by dominating the line of scrimmage, but repeating the accomplishment will be very difficult in the rematch.

Advantage: Rams

Turnovers

Rams Wire: The Packers have only turned the ball over nine times this season, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. Rodgers has only thrown four interceptions, Jordan Love threw one, and the Packers lost four fumbles as a team. The Rams only have 11 interceptions in 10 games, too, which isn’t very many. But in the last two games, Stafford has thrown four picks, including two pick-sixes. Not all of them were his fault, but the Rams must cut down on the turnovers – particularly Stafford, who’s thrown eight interceptions. I give the slight edge to the Packers in this category.

Packers Wire: The Packers are plus-seven in the turnover department and 8-0 when they win the turnover battle this season. They’d probably be 9-0 if they secured just one of the half-dozen turnover opportunities presented last week in Minnesota. This team is all about protecting the ball, especially in the passing game, and then getting one or two game-changing takeaways on defense. Stafford has always been a bit of a gambler, and he threw four interceptions during the two-game losing streak. Matt LaFleur’s team needs to capitalize Sunday. Overall, the Packers are 8-0 when they get at least one turnover and 0-3 when they don’t. If the Rams can play mistake-free, they’ll have a great chance to win.

Advantage: Packers

Situational

Rams Wire: Neither the Rams nor the Packers have been very good in the red zone this season. The Rams are scoring touchdowns on 60% of their trips inside the 20, which is 14th in the NFL. The Packers rank 24th with a touchdown rate of 54.8%, which is stunning considering they have Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams and A.J. Dillon. On third down, the Rams and Packers are close, each converting on about 42% of their attempts, which puts them both in the top 11. Sean McVay must improve his red zone play calling and decision-making on fourth down where he can tend to be too conservative by kicking instead of going for it.

Packers Wire: The numbers show that the Packers aren’t great in any meaningful situation this season, both on offense or defense. There have been flashes in the red zone for each side but inconsistency has been the theme. Rodgers not practicing all week probably isn’t a big help for improving in the important situations, especially the red zone. The Rams aren’t great in any one category either, so maybe this is a draw. One team could gain a big advantage in this game if they are able to control third down and the red zone.

Advantage: Push

Injury situation

Rams Wire: There’s absolutely no doubt about this category. The Rams are very clearly the healthier team, coming off their Week 11 bye and only listing two players as questionable to play. The Packers have three players questionable (Gary, Jones and Allen Lazard), two ruled out (Bakhtiari and Malik Taylor) and one doubtful (Kevin King). They’re as banged up as any team in the NFL right now, and will also be missing the incredibly versatile Jenkins. The Rams are missing Sebastian Joseph-Day at nose tackle, but that’s not a new injury. They’re pretty healthy considering it’s Week 12.

Packers Wire: The Packers have been fighting an uphill battle with injuries all season. This week is no different. The offensive line is decimated, and both the edge rusher and cornerback positions are dealing with significant injuries. Big advantage here to the Rams, who are mostly healthy and coming off the bye week.

Advantage: Rams

Verdict: Even

On paper, this game looks surprisingly even. The guess here is that the winner will be the team that can get the most out of its obvious advantages. For instance, can the Packers play clean, win the turnover battle and get another terrific performance from Rodgers? That’s been a winning formula in Green Bay for years, especially at Lambeau Field and especially against good teams. But what if the well-rested Rams dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and overwhelm the beat-up Packers on the physical side? The line of scrimmage feels like a deciding point here. If the Packers can go toe-to-toe with the Rams up front, they’ll have a chance to score a huge win going into the bye week. If not, all the other advantages for the Packers will probably be minimized to a point where the Rams become the clear favorite to win.

