Packers vs. Rams preview: 6 things to know about NFC Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers can begin preparing for the Los Angeles Rams, who will travel to Lambeau Field for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The sixth-seeded Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the next round and set up a showdown with the top-seeded Packers, who won six straight games entering the postseason.

The game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the Packers’ playoff game:

Game information

Who: No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (13-3) What: NFC Divisional Round When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 3:35 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX Coverage map: National broadcast

Rams' uncertainty at QB

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams scored 30 points in their win over the Seahawks, but Sean McVay's team enters this week with uncertainty at quarterback. John Wolford, who started in Seattle, suffered a stinger in the first half and left the game. Jared Goff, who is still only two weeks out from thumb surgery, entered the game for Wolford and finished the win as the emergency quarterback. The Rams will have to decide which passer is healthier and better prepared to play outdoors in the cold at Lambeau Field. Wolford led the Rams to a Week 17 win, but Goff started the team's first 15 games. The next six days will determine who gets to start on the road in Green Bay. The Packers will like their chances of having a fairly large advantage at the quarterback position on Saturday.

No. 1 vs. No. 1

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams were revived when McVay brought his innovative offense to Los Angeles, but this team's strength is on defense. On a per-game basis, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's group ranks first in yards allowed, points allowed, touchdown passes allowed and first downs allowed. The Rams also rank first in yards per play and points per drive. This is an elite group with star power and the right mix of disruption up front and coverage in the back. The Packers offense is first in the NFL in many of the same categories, setting up a titanic battle. Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers will face their biggest test of the season.

Story continues

Rookie RB becomes difference-maker

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams completed only 12 passes in Seattle, but the offense got another breakout performance from rookie running back Cam Akers, who rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and added two catches for 45 yards, including a 44-yard catch in the first half. Over his last six games, Akers has averaged 92.5 rushing yards and 116 total yards. It won't be surprising if McVay and the Rams attempt to craft a game plan around Akers and the run game, especially with the situation at quarterback. The Packers better be prepared for a big dose of the rookie on Saturday.

All-Pro matchups

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Good luck finding two matchups better than these in divisional round. Tough to beat first-team All-Pro receiver Davante Adams vs. first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley vs. first-team All-Pro interior defender Aaron Donald. Can Adams, who caught 18 touchdown passes, wiggle free from Ramsey, who may shadow him in coverage, or will the Packers have to look elsewhere for production in the passing game? And can Linsley, the best center in football this season, help keep Donald out of the backfield? The Rams defense is built around winning these individual battles with Ramsey and Donald every week. The Packers have the right counters.

Team ranks

Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference: