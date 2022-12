The Green Bay Packers (5-8) are hosting the defending champion Los Angeles Rams (4-9) on “Monday Night Football” to finish up the Week 15 schedule.

The Packers need a home win at Lambeau Field to stay alive in the postseason race entering Week 16.

Follow along with Packers Wire as we provide live updates, scoring plays and highlights from Monday night:

Live score: Packers 0, Rams 0

1 2 3 4 F LAR GB

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire