Packers vs. Raiders highlights Week 5
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
Tom Brady might have to wait a while longer to become a part owner in the NFL.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.