Packers vs. Panthers: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) have an opportunity to take another step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC when the Carolina Panthers (4-9) arrive in Green Bay for a primetime Saturday night matchup at Lambeau Field.

Matt LaFleur’s team can win out and clinch the conference’s top spot in the postseason.

The Packers beat the Panthers at a snowy Lambeau Field last November, but Carolina turned over the coaching staff and signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to be the new starter this past offseason, adding some intrigue to the rematch.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Saturday night:

Taking on Teddy

The Packers are familiar with Bridgewater, who made three starts against Green Bay as the Vikings quarterback in 2014 and 2015. Over 12 starts with the Panthers this season, Bridgewater has 14 touchdown passes and a 96.1 passer rating, making him an average NFL starter. While he's completing nearly 71 percent of his passes and averaging 7.6 yards per attempt, the Panthers rank 20th in the NFL on third down, 25th in the red zone and 19th in points scored. Bridgewater will need to be efficient and productive for the Panthers to keep up on Saturday night.

Schematic challenge

Both Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers have mentioned the challenge of facing the Panthers' truly unique defensive look. Carolina's nickel defense is primarily a 3-3-5 formation, with three down linemen and three linebackers. And the linebackers at the second level are fast and active. The Packers are preparing for the different look on a short week, complicating the challenge. Keep a close watch on the run game early on. Can the Packers take advantage of the 3-3-5 by running out of traditional pass looks?

WR trio

The Panthers probably won't have Christian McCaffrey, but they aren't lacking weapons, especially in the passing game. D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel create a versatile and explosive trio at receiver. Altogether, they've produced 2,681 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. Moore and Anderson are legit deep threats, and Samuel is a quick, gadget-like player who can do a little bit of everything, and he's been great on third down. The Packers can count on Jaire Alexander every week, but they might need a big night from inconsistent corners Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan on Saturday.

Burns vs. Gary

The Packers took Rashan Gary at No. 12 overall in 2019. The Panthers gladly grabbed Brian Burns four picks later. Burns has been the more productive player (13.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits) through the first two years, but Gary (5.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits in 2020) is vastly improved in his second season and establishing himself as one of the Packers' best rushers. The Panthers need Burns to be a consistent disruptor against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' passing game on Saturday, mostly because he's Carolina's only true pass-rushing threat. Gary could have great matchups against the Panthers, who are hurting at offensive tackle entering this game.

MVP hunt

In an MVP race as close as this one, every game for Aaron Rodgers over these final three weeks becomes hugely important, especially a primetime game with everyone watching. This matchup is actually a great opportunity for Rodgers to keep his incredible run going. The Panthers just gave up four touchdown passes to Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, and the Carolina defense is allowing almost 70 percent completions and a passer rating of 101.0 this season. Rodgers won't be facing a great pass-rush or a talented secondary. Expect the Packers to feast in the passing game once again.

Prediction: Packers 34, Panthers 23 (9-4)

There's a lot to like about Carolina's receiver group, and Teddy Bridgewater has played well in some big games this season. Also, the Panthers have lost six games by a touchdown or less, so this is a competitive football team. Unfortunately for Matt Rhule's team, the Packers are rolling, and there's little reason to believe Carolina has the horses on defense to slow Aaron Rodgers and the top scoring offense. Like so many previous weeks, the Packers' opponent will likely score, but not nearly enough. The guess here is that the Packers go over 30 points for the fifth straight week and win a December game at Lambeau Field comfortably.