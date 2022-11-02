Packers vs. Lions in Week 9 won’t be available for most TV viewers

Only a small portion of the country will have an opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers, who have lost four straight games, take on the one-win Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

The NFC North battle is set for noon on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game for the network.

The problem for Packers fans? The early timeslot on FOX features three other games, including the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s a late game on FOX that takes up another chunk of viewers.

Here’s the TV broadcast map for Week 9, via 506sports.com:

Only viewers living in areas marked with red will get Packers-Lions.

With the Vikings playing at the same time and on the same network, a decent chunk of Wisconsin won’t get the game as well.

The game will be available through DirecTV’s Sunday NFL Ticket on Channel 711.

The Packers lost last year’s season finale in Detroit but have won five of six games against the Lions since hiring Matt LaFleur in 2019.

