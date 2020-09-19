Packers vs. Lions: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) stay in the NFC North in Week 2 to face the Detroit Lions (0-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday. While this will be the Packers’ home-opener, no fans will be in attendance.

Green Bay is coming off of a historic victory over the Minnesota Vikings (0-1), while Detroit blew a 23-6 lead in Week 1, falling to Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears (1-0), 27-23.

The Packers have a 17-3 home record against the Lions since 2000. Green Bay won both games last season, which were decided by a total of four points.

This game also has the makings for a close one. While Aaron Rodgers will have his choice of pickings over an injured Lions secondary, Detroit’s running backs are poised for a big game against a susceptible Packers run defense, especially without Kenny Clark.

Following their home opener, the Packers will head down to the bayou in Week 3 to face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (1-0) in primetime. The Saints reportedly will not allow fans to attend the game, giving the Packers another opportunity for what is usually a hostile environment for visiting teams.

FOX will broadcast the game. Like last week, Chris Myers (play-by-play) will be joined by analysts Greg Jennings and Brock Huard in the booth with Jen Hale reporting from the sidelines.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air. The matchup will also be broadcasted by the WTMJ feed of Sirius Satellite Radio.

What: Green Bay Packers (1-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Referee: Clete Blakeman

TV Channels: FOX, DirecTV (Channel 710)

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius Satellite Radio (XM 226, Streaming 811 WTMJ feed)

Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), Packers mobile app and on packers.com (via iPhones and iPads using the Safari browser, available to in-market fans only)

Televised Areas:

via 506sports.com