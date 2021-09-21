Packers vs. Lions recap: Everything to know from Week 2

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) raced past the Detroit Lions (0-2) in the second half and back into the win column, using a dominant effort on offense and a few timely stops to beat the visiting Lions at a rainy Lambeau Field on Monday night.

Scoring 21 straight points in the third and fourth quarters allowed the Packers to secure a 35-17 victory in the team’s first divisional game of the season.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Lions: