Packers vs. Lions preview Week 9

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding. The Chiefs acquired Toney last week from the New York Giants for third- and sixth-round picks in next year's draft, hoping to upgrade a wide receiver room that has produced mixed results this season.