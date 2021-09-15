Packers vs. Lions preview: 6 quick things to know about Week 2

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) will head home after a disappointing Week 1 effort to play the Detroit Lions (0-1) at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

Both NFC North teams will attempt to bounce back from defeats and get back in the win column to start 2021.

Here are the important things to know leading into Week 2:

Game information

Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

When: Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:15 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Referee: Adrian Hill TV: ESPN Broadcast: Nationwide

Last week recap

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

Packers: lost at Saints, 38-3 Lions: lost vs. 49ers, 41-33 The Packers were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, losing 38-3. The Saints ran for 171 yards, got five touchdown passes from Jameis Winston and created three turnovers, including a pair of Aaron Rodgers interceptions. Sean Payton's team lead 17-0 and scored the game's final 21 points. The Lions nearly completed a miracle comeback from down 28 points in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers but fell eight points short. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes but also a pick-six, and the Lions defense allowed 442 yards, including 314 yards passing from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Last meeting: Packers 31, Lions 24 (12/13/2020)

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Four total touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers, including a 56-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, helped the Packers escape Detroit with a seven-point win. Rodgers completed 26 of 33 passes and had a passer rating of 133.6, while Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined for 13 catches, 200 yards and two scores. Neither team had a turnover. The Packers swept the season series with the Lions.

Team ranks

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference:

GB DET Points per game 3.0 (32nd) 33.9 (6th) Points allowed per game 38.0 (30th) 41.0 (32nd) Takeaway differential -3 (30th) +1 (7th) Passing yards per game 186 (26th) 314 (8th) Rushing yards per game 43 (32nd) 116 (16th) Passing yards allowed per game 151 (3rd) 311 (23rd) Rushing yards allowed per game 171 (31st) 131 (22nd) DVOA rank 32nd 29th PFF overall grade rank 22nd 26th

Story continues

Lions QB: Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16).

The Lions acquired Goff via trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He threw 57 passes in his first start in Detroit, completing 38 for 338 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Lions played from behind for most of the contest. His turnover was returned for a touchdown, and he took three sacks. Goff completed eight total passes to three different players: tight end T.J. Hockenson, running back Jamaal Williams and running back Deandre Swift. For his career, Goff has a 63.5 completion percentage and a passer rating of 91.5. He was the starting quarterback for the Rams in the playoff loss at Lambeau Field last January.

Lions players to watch

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30).

RB Jamaal Williams: The former Packers running back created 110 total yards and a touchdown on 17 touches in his first game with the Lions. TE T.J. Hockenson: The big tight end caught eight passes for a team-high 97 yards and a score in his season debut. DL Trey Flowers: He is the Lions' best defender. He created three stops and a forced fumble in Week 1. DE Romeo Okwara: He is the Lions' best pass-rusher. He led the team with four pressures in Week 1. CB Amani Oruwariye: He is the Lions' top cornerback. He was targeted eight times and gave up a touchdown pass in Week 1.

1

1