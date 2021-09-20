Packers vs. Lions: Live commentary from staff at Packers Wire

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will get together for a primetime showdown in the NFC North on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

The staff at Packers Wire will chat together during the game, featuring commentary from managing editor Zach Kruse and contributors Jack Wepfer, Brandon Carwile and Joe Kipp.

Follow along with the staff:

Jack: This game is giving me weird vibes for 12. Between the CBS discussion/Bill Cowher comment and the state’s internal – thinning patience, if that works – Rodgers kind of needs some style points. For me, that means playing within the system. We saw some 2019 freelancing last week.

Brandon: Are we talking like 2018 ignoring Mike McCarthy type stuff? I missed the comments from the CBS crew. If that is the case, it appears he would rather put the ball in harm’s way rather than set a throwaway record.

Joe: Agreed, Jack. This is the perfect game to rack up style points, too. If there’s any opponent the Packers would want to play after a debilitating loss, it’s the Lions.

Jack: I actually meant 2018, but outside of the one-good-quarter (literally one quarter of every game) of 2019, the same holds true. Rodgers loved to capitalize on his MVP season in interviews. Noticeably absent from the aforementioned curriculum vitae were his far-more-pedestrian ‘18 and ‘19 seasons. Style points will win him back some much-needed favor with the fan base.

Zach: They need to get this thing back on track because the next two weeks (at SF, vs. PIT) are really going to test them, especially on offense. What would be the concern level if they don’t play particularly well tonight? I almost feel like this team – with the drama this offseason and the changes on the offensive line and at defensive coordinator – is going to need a few games to get everything pointed in the right direction.

Jack: For sure. I’m just here pumping up the drama just so this game can end in a blowout and all is right in the world.

Brandon: On a scale of 1-10, I would put it at a 7 or 8. San Francisco and Pittsburgh are both playoff-caliber teams, and I don’t know if I can say the same for New Orleans and Detroit.

Brandon: I am hoping but not expecting a blowout win tonight. I think we will see big games from Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, who both have had success against the Lions. Sadly, I think Goff will play well against a defense still learning Joe Barry’s system. The Packers defensive backs should overwhelm Detroit’s pass catchers but they looked too lost last week for me to have any confidence.

Zach: I think they have to get the run game going. I hope we see some “Pony” looks with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. I think that look could be great against a bad Detroit front. Honestly, I think the Packers try to run it down the Lions’ throat, especially if there’s any rain as the forecast suggests.

Jack: As the run game goes, so does this offense (as well as my fantasy football team). Teams are just going to play some form of two safety shell coverage and wait to get beat on the ground. Offensive line needs a nice game, too.

Joe: Going back to your earlier question Zach, I think it’s a real possibility this team starts the season 1-3. To call tonight a must-win might be a stretch, but it’s about as close as it can get based on how the team looked last week.

Zach: The 0-2 start can be a season-killer, although the extra game and the extra playoff spot probably make it less season-ending. And the NFC North looks…interesting, but not so great. But I do think this team needs to re-establish its identity with a tough stretch ahead. What concerns you most about the Lions? Anything?