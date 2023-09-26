Packers vs. Lions: Get to know Green Bay’s Week 4 opponent

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and Detroit Lions (2-1) will start Week 4 in the NFL with an important NFC North showdown on “Thursday Night Football” from Lambeau Field. The matchup is the first primetime game at Lambeau Field and the first of two Thursday meetings between the Packers and Lions this season.

Can the Packers score a big win on a short week and take an early lead in the division?

First things first: Let’s get to know the Lions, who have beaten the Packers three straight times, including in last season’s finale with a playoff spot on the line for Green Bay. Dan Campbell’s team is 2-1 and looks like the Packers’ top competition for the crown in the NFC North.

Here’s a look back at how the Lions played in Week 3 and what’s ahead for the Packers in Week 4:

Week 3 recap (Won 20-6 over Falcons)

The Lions led throughout the contest and didn’t give up a touchdown in a one-sided whooping of the Falcons, who came back to beat the Packers in the fourth quarter in Week 2. Atlanta gained only 183 total yards and allowed seven sacks while rushing for only 2.2 yards per carry against a tough and physical Lions defense. Detroit got 102 receiving yards from Amon-Ra St.Brown, eight catches and a score from rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and 80 rushing yards from rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Jared Goff threw a touchdown pass and ran for another. Rookie defensive back Brian Branch had three tackles for loss, and Aidan Hutchinson delivered two of the defense’s seven sacks. Bijan Robinson, who torched the Packers in Week 2, ran for only 33 yards on 10 carries and finished with 60 total yards.

What went right, what went wrong in Week 3

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass to tight end Sam LaPorta (87) against Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

The Lions dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and got a few big plays on offense to cruise to victory. Tallying seven sacks of Desmond Ridder and allowing only 2.2 yards per carry — with only one run longer than five yards — told the story on defense. Overall, the Falcons averaged a stunning 2.8 yards per play. Jared Goff hit Sam LaPorta for a 45-yard touchdown on a well-designed play that sprung the rookie tight end wide open. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for almost 200 total yards and were the engines of the offense.

The Lions did give up a catch of at least 10 yards to eight different Falcons players, and Goff threw an interception for the second consecutive week. Dan Campbell’s team also committed 10 penalties for 119 yards, averaged just 3.7 yards per rush and were 4-for-14 on third down, and only a third of the offense’s possessions ended in scores.

Week 3 standout to know

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Rookie defensive back Brian Branch. The 45th overall pick stuffed the stat sheet in Week 3, producing three tackles for loss, 11 total tackles and two pass breakups for the Lions defense in Week 3. Branch was a big reason why the Falcons got next to nothing done in the run game and in the short passing game. The Packers need to know where No. 32 is at all times, especially when he’s playing near the line of scrimmage. Branch’s ability to play downhill and wreck plays as a blitzer — while still covering and tackling in space — has changed the entire complexion of the Lions defense.

Week 4 player to watch for Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aidan Hutchinson. The Packers have obvious issues at offensive tackle entering Thursday night. David Bakhtiari hasn’t been available since Week 1, and Zach Tom left Sunday’s win over the Saints with a new knee injury. While Rasheed Walker has done well as a pass protector over the last two games, and Yosh Nijman provides a veteran backup option, facing Hutchinson on a short week won’t be an easy task. His pass-rushing ability can change the game in a hurry. The Packers must have a plan or Hutchinson wreck the passing game on Thursday night, just like he did last year in the season finale. Last week, Hutchinson sacked Desmond Ridder twice, spearheading the Lions’ seven-sack effort vs. the Falcons offense.

Biggest thing to watch in Week 4

Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Line of scrimmage. The Lions are as tough and physical up front on offense and defense as any team in football. It’s a byproduct of the players and Dan Campbell’s priorities as a coach. Can the Packers match the physicality and effort at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball? The Lions are dealing with injuries along the offensive line, just like the Packers. To win, the Packers must win the battle of protecting Jordan Love and pressuring Jared Goff. And the Lions will really press the Packers in the run game, where Jahmyr Gibbs provides an electric playmaker at running back and the Detroit front is one of the best in football at disrupting the run game. On a short week, the better team up front gets a huge advantage.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire