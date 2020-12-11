Packers vs. Lions: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to clinch a playoff spot and the NFC North title with a win over the Detroit Lions and some help elsewhere during Week 14.

First things first: Matt LaFleur’s team must beat the Lions, who won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell last week in comeback fashion over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers won the first meeting between these two teams, scoring a 42-21 win over the Lions at Lambeau Field.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Sunday’s Week 14 matchup:

Making friends with Ford Field

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ford Field hasn't always been kind to the Packers in recent years. Even last season, with playoff positioning on the line in Week 17, the Packers had to make a frantic comeback against a Lions team without Matthew Stafford, and only took the lead on the game-winning field goal. Time for a new narrative? Consider this: the Lions are giving up 34.2 points per game at Ford Field this season, while the Packers are averaging 36.5 points per game at indoor stadiums in 2020. The league's No. 1 scoring offense faces the 31st ranked scoring defense. And remember, the Packers scored 42 in the first meeting at Lambeau Field. Expect a bunch of points from the visitors on Sunday.

Edge battles

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

How do the Lions survive on defense on Sunday? Most likely through the pass-rush. It's not a top group, but keep an eye on the battles playing out on the edge. Romeo Okwara is having a nice season (49 total pressures) and will likely see plenty of right tackle Rick Wagner, while former Viking Everson Griffen gets another battle with long-time nemesis David Bakhtiari. The Lions need to win those matchups consistently to stay in this game. Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on just six dropbacks in the Week 2 meeting, per Pro Football Focus. If the Packers keep Rodgers protected again Sunday, it'll be a long day for the Lions defense against the top-rated passer from clean pockets this season.

Who covers Davante?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams just got done torching Darius Slay, Detroit's former top corner. Desmond Trufant is on injured reserve. Rookie Jeff Okudah, who really struggled against Adams in Week 2, hasn't practiced this week. Who is going to be covering No. 17 on Sunday? Does it even matter? The Lions' two starting cornerbacks will likely be Amani Oruwariye and Darryl Roberts, creating plus matchups all over the field for the Packers passing game. Adams is currently on a seven-game touchdown streak, and he has a touchdown in five of his last seven games against the Lions. In fact, he's scored in four straight games at Ford Field. Adams is a good bet to extend all his scoring streaks on Sunday.

Jaire vs. Jones, Part II

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Top receiver Kenny Golladay hasn't practiced all week and is looking less and less likely to play. If he doesn't, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander will get another matchup against Marvin Jones, who had only 23 receiving yards against the Packers in the first meeting. Without Golladay last week, Jones and Matthew Stafford connected eight times for 116 yards and a score against the Bears. Overall, Jones has handled 10 or more targets in three of the last four games. He's the go-to target now, but Alexander has been taking away No. 1 receivers all season. Jones could be headed for Round 2 on Jaire Island. The Lions need a lot more from Jones this time around.

Good week to feature the RBs?

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions just gave up 174 total yards and three scores to Bears running backs David Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson, making Sunday an especially good opportunity for the Packers to get Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams heavily involved as both runners and receivers. Back in Week 2, Jones caught four passes for 68 yards and ran 18 times for 168 yards, while Jamaal Williams added 63 rushing yards. The Lions lack run-stoppers in the defensive front, and the linebackers are particularly susceptible in the passing game. Don't be surprised if Matt LaFleur schemes up a bunch of stuff for Jones and Williams as receivers.

Prediction: Packers 34, Lions 24 (8-4)

Honestly, 34 points might be a conservative guess considering the matchup brewing between the Packers offense and Lions defense. Matt LaFleur's team has so many advantages when they have the football. If the Packers don't beat themselves on offense, they could score 40 or more again on a Lions team lacking difference-makers at all three defensive levels. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford does give Detroit some hope. He's capable of scoring points in a hurry, and I won't be surprised if he's productive again Sunday. It just won't be nearly enough. The Packers are accustomed to slow starts at Ford Field, but the guess here is that they come out guns blazing and lead the entire way.

