Packers vs. Lions: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers talked a lot about resiliency in the aftermath of last Sunday’s humbling 35-point loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Monday night’s visit from the Detroit Lions provides an opportunity for Matt LaFleur’s team to put action behind the words, bounce back in a positive way and start the season 1-0 against the division.

Will the Packers prove Week 1 was an outlier, or will a primetime matchup with an NFC North rival show this team needs more time to gel?

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers’ showdown with the Lions in Week 2: