Packers vs. Lions: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 9

On the heels of four consecutive losses, the Green Bay Packers have one finger over the panic button. A loss this week to the Detroit Lions 1-6 would probably be the tipping point, as falling to 3-6 would make it very tough for the Packers to make the playoffs – cue the Jim Mora rant.

Green Bay isn’t focused on the postseason yet, but it’s tough to ignore the strain another loss would put on a wavering season. The Packers want to win one game, which Aaron Rodgers thinks could be enough to change the momentum and possibly alter the course of the season. He would know because it has happened before.

“Nobody feels sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes,” Rodgers said after last Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But the Lions aren’t going to lie down like tabby cats and let it happen. Detroit has actually played decent football in 2022, despite what the win-loss column says. They have lost four games by four or fewer points and would have a winning record if they knew how to finish their opponent.

Jared Goff and the offense are capable of putting up points. The Lions are 9th overall in points per game and may want to turn this week into a shootout against an indistinguishable Green Bay offense. Meanwhile, Rodgers and company have an opportunity to get back on track against a bottom-dwelling defense.

However, before we get too specific, let’s discuss four key matchups to look forward to in this meeting between two NFC North foes.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs Lions Secondary

The Lions decided to fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant after giving up 382 passing yards to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was the final straw for a struggling secondary and is potentially great news for an offense that isn’t passing the ball like it’s accustomed to. All signs point toward this being a “get-right” game for Rodgers. The reigning MVP hasn’t had an explosive game this season, but it could happen against a unit that is lacking direction. Detroit has become discombobulated on the backend, and Rodgers is starting to trust his young wide receivers more and more each week. Perhaps this will be the first time all season that Rodgers passes for 300 yards.

Packers pass rush vs Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff has looked much better in his second season with the Lions. He is averaging 272 passing yards per game, and his 12 passing touchdowns are tied for seventh in the league. However, like most quarterbacks, he struggles when faced with pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, Goff’s completion percentage is 48.6 when under pressure, with a 66.1 NFL passer rating. Three of his six interceptions have also come under pressure. Meanwhile, the Packers are seventh in the league in combined pressure rate. Another strong performance from the pass rush could limit Goff’s impact and lead to some takeaways for the defense.

Packers RB Aaron Jones vs Lions run defense

Surrendering 154.9 yards per game, the Lions are one of the worst teams in the league at stopping the run. Couple that with poor pass defense, and it is clear why Detroit is dead last in total defense and scoring defense. Green Bay has a chance to put up points this week, and Jones could be a big help. He rushed for 143 yards last week against the NFL’s top run defense but failed to get into the endzone. On Sunday, Jones will have a decent chance to score his first rushing touchdown since Week 2 against a defense that has allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns this season. If the Packers give Jones the number of touches he deserves, he should have a huge day that ends with a touchdown or two.

Packers CBs vs Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Everyone knows who the Lions’ best wide receiver is, but no one knows who will cover him. Of course, Jaire Alexander would be a great option, but the Packers are hesitant to let their best coverage player follow the opponent’s best pass catcher. Last week against Buffalo, Stefon Diggs recorded 108 receiving yards on six catches, with most of the damage coming against Rasul Douglas. Meanwhile, Alexander didn’t allow a single catch on five targets. It will probably be a collective effort between Alexander, Douglas, and Eric Stokes to keep St. Brown at bay.

