Packers vs. Jets: How to watch, stream or listen to preseason game

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) stay at home during the second week of the preseason to host the New York Jets (1-0). The Packers have held joint practices with the Jets on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is “probably unlikely” to play in what would be an important showing for him. If Love is out, that will leave quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala as the presumptive play-callers.

The Packers will finish out the three-game preseason schedule at Buffalo next Saturday at noon.

The Packers TV Network will broadcast this game to audiences throughout the state of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, northeastern Minnesota, Peoria in Illinois, Cedar Rapids-Waterloo, Davenport and Des Moines in Iowa, Omaha in Nebraska, St. Louis in Missouri, Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot in North Dakota, Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau in Alaska. This week’s game will also be simulcast across the nation on the NFL Network.

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) will be joined by James Lofton (analyst) in the booth with John Kuhn and Lance Allen reporting from the sidelines.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air. The matchup will also be broadcasted over Sirius Satellite Radio.

What: Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

When: Saturday, Aug. 21 at 3:35 p.m. CDT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Referee: Tony Corrente

TV Channels: Packers TV Network

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 88, Streaming 811)

Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), NFL Game Pass, NFL Network, Packers.com

Televised Areas: Statewide in Wisconsin (see TV Channels for additional areas)

