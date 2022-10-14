Packers vs. Jets: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 6

For the second straight week, the Green Bay Packers are favored against a team from New York. We saw how well that worked out last week in London against the Giants. A week later, it’s the 3-2 New York Jets traveling to Lambeau Field to play the 3-2 Packers.

When the NFL schedule was released, most people penciled this game in as a win for Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is 3-0 in his career against the Jets, and the Packers clearly have the better personnel advantage. However, as we saw in Week 5, talent will only get you so far.

Even though Green Bay has a better roster, they still have to execute. New York is a team on the rise, and much like the Giants were at 3-1, they will be confident on the heels of two straight wins. This Jets franchise finally has a glimmer of hope and is not about to roll over when they could have their first winning season since 2015.

The Packers, meanwhile, have a standard to uphold. They are supposed to beat teams like New York without a ton of stress. However, this Green Bay team may need to win ugly until they find the right formula.

That said, expect to see a close battle on Sunday. All three of Rodgers’ games against New York have been decided by less than 10 points.

Per usual, this one could very well come down to some key matchups, so here are four to keep a close eye on.

Packers cornerbacks vs Jets wide receivers

Could this be the week we see a more aggressive approach from the Packers’ defense? Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said on Thursday that his defense will be more aggressive moving forward. That means allowing his talented corners to challenge opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage rather than playing 10 yards off. Obviously, it won’t be every play, but Barry believes there will be more situations where the corners are in press coverage. Hopefully, we see more of it this week against a talented receiving corps. Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, and Elijah Moore pose a significant challenge for Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes.

Packers G Jon Runyan vs Jets DL Quinnen Williams

Runyan hasn’t allowed a pressure in 167 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. No other guard has done that with at least 33 reps in pass protection. Runyan has been dominant in his third season, but he is about to face his toughest matchup of the season. Williams has already logged three sacks and 17 pressures, which is tied for 7th among defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Most of Williams’ production has come against left guards, which means Runyan will have his hands full on Sunday.

Packers pass rush vs Jets QB Zach Wilson

The Packers’ pass rush hasn’t been an issue. Led by Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and Preston Smith, Green Bay has been one of the most consistent teams in the league at pressuring quarterbacks. However, Gary was a limited participant in practice this week, and Matt LaFleur said Friday that the team is “definitely a little concerned” about his toe injury. Even if Gary is hobbled, they should have another strong week against a shaky offensive line that has failed to protect their young quarterback. Per PFF, the Jets’ 80 allowed pressures is the second most of any team in 2022. Under constant duress, Wilson has struggled, completing only three of 16 pass attempts for an astonishing 0.0 passer rating. The Packers need to capitalize against an offensive line and quarterback that haven’t been able to handle pressure to start the year.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs Jets secondary

Green Bay’s quarterback believes the offense could get hot very soon. However, this may not be the week with Rodgers dealing with a thumb injury against one of the best ball-hawking secondaries in the league. New York has intercepted seven passes in 2022, which is tied for the third most in the NFL. Historically, Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks ever when it comes to taking care of the ball, but he has also thrown some uncharacteristic interceptions through the first five games. Rodgers will need to take care of the ball to prevent a potentially game-altering turnover.

