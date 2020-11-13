Packers vs. Jaguars preview: Going Behind Enemy Lines with Jaguars Wire

Zach Kruse
The Green Bay Packers will welcome an uncommon opponent to Lambeau Field on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars make the trip north for a Week 10 battle.

The Packers are 6-2 and in contention for the top seed in the NFC, while the Jaguars have lost seven straight games since winning in Week 1.

To help break down Sunday’s showdown, we sat down with James Johnson, the managing editor of Jaguars Wire, to get answers to these seven questions:

Looks like Jake Luton will start again on Sunday. How did the rookie QB look in his first NFL start?

Jaguars Wire: It wasn’t perfect, but he had a very respectable showing. There were some opportunities the Houston Texans had to pick him off and they really only came away with one, so that’s why I’d say he wasn’t perfect. At the same time, he hadn’t been active all season and hadn’t called plays in the huddle since training camp, which is why his efforts can’t be discredited. However, the physical tools are evident and his first touchdown pass (second career passing attempt) to DJ Chark was proof. He also had a pass to tight end Tyler Eifert that was on an out route where he led him and allowed him to avoid a big hit at the same time, which some feel was even more impressive than the Chark one, so he’s certainly left Jags fans intrigued.

Former Packers DB Josh Jones is playing a bunch for the Jags. What's the verdict on him so far?

Jaguars Wire: He started off his career pretty hot in Jacksonville, especially Week 1 where he was awesome in run support, but has struggled since. He currently holds a coverage grade of 40.9 on Pro Football Focus, which is good for 87 out of 89 qualifying safeties. As a result, the Jags moved to a rotation at safety Sunday against the Texans and Jones shared snaps with rookie Daniel Thomas.

The Packers have struggled at times against power run teams. Can the Jags be physical and run the ball?

Jaguars Wire: Oh yeah, for sure. It’s a strength of the team when they commit to it. However, when teams make them play from behind, Jay Gruden kind of struggles finding that balance of the run and pass. For example, James Robinson, who has been a stud for the Jags, only has garnered over 20 carries twice – and that’s in their last two games. Fans have been on record for saying they can’t stray away from Robinson and that will especially be a key with the Packers because the Jags need to control the clock to win.

Conditions at Lambeau Field are going to be rough on Sunday. Are the Jags built to handle wintery conditions?

Jaguars Wire: Oddly enough, they might be. As the saying goes, the teams who can run the ball well are the ones who flourish late in the season when the weather is bad and in playoff games. That said, if the weather is iffy, Gruden may have no choice but to stick to the run, and having success in the process could come. With the Packers giving up 4.3 yards a carry to Jerick McKinnon last week, it’s possible Robinson could have a solid day against the Packers as he’s playing like an Offensive Rookie of the Year type of player. The issue is their defense is also built to be successful against in winter/wet conditions. As of this week, they are 27th against the rush, allowing an average of 138.1 yards a game on the ground.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander might not play. Who are the WRs to know in Jacksonville?

Jaguars Wire: This is another strength of the team in my opinion. Of course, there is Chark who is a top-5 deep threat in football. Rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. has also been effective for the Jags, whether it’s lining up in the backfield or in the slot. Keelan Cole is also a name to watch. He was leading the Jags in receiving before Sunday’s game in Houston and stretches the field similarly to Chark. He was a favorite target of Gardner Minshew II so he’s trying to get acclimated with Luton at the moment, which could take some time.

Who needs to play well for the Jaguars to pull off the upset?

Jaguars Wire: We’ve mentioned a majority of them like Luton (who will have to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers), Robinson, and Chark, but there will need to be members from the Jags’ struggling defense to step up to. Two names in particular that I’m looking at are first-round pick CJ Henderson and former first-round pick of 2019, Josh Allen. With Davante Adams playing out of his mind, Henderson, who was drafted to be the Jags’ No. 1 cornerback this April, must at least slow him down. That becomes easier when the pass-rush is there and Allen is their best source for that this week.

Prediction?

Jaguars Wire: It could get ugly for the Jags and Rodgers could be up for a solid day, however, the weather could help save them from complete embarrassment. I’ll go with a score of 31-21 in favor of the Packers.

