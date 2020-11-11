Packers vs. Jaguars preview: 7 things to know about Week 10

The Green Bay Packers will start the second half of their 2020 season by welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars to Lambeau Field for a Week 10 battle on Sunday.

Matt LaFleur’s team is looking to get back into the win column at home after losing to the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Week 8.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers and Week 10:

Game information

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TV: FOX TV coverage map:

Last meeting: Packers 27, Jaguars 23 (9/11/2016)

Aaron Rodgers ran for a touchdown and threw two second-quarter touchdown passes, including a spectacular one to Davante Adams, as the Packers built a 21-14 halftime lead and then held on for a 27-23 victory in the Florida sun to open the 2016 season. The defense intercepted Blake Bortles on the opening drive, setting up a touchdown, and later delivered a stop on fourth down in the red zone with 23 seconds left to secure the victory. Jordy Nelson, who missed the entire 2015 season with a knee injury, caught a touchdown pass in his return to the field. Packers vs. Jaguars, all-time: 4-2 (1-1 at Lambeau Field)

Last week recap

The Packers (6-2) opened Week 9 in the NFL with a blowout win in San Francisco over the undermanned 49ers. Matt LaFleur's team used four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and a brilliant individual performance from Davante Adams (10 catches, 173 yards) to build a convincing 31-3 lead at Levi's Stadium, where the Packers lost twice last season. The 49ers scored twice late to make the final score 34-17. The Jaguars (1-7) started rookie quarterback Jake Luton but were unable to beat the Houston Texans at home, losing their seventh straight game. Luton threw a long touchdown pass to D.J. Chark to open the game and scored a rushing touchdown late, but the Jaguars were unable to convert the two-point conversion and lost, 27-25. Doug Marrone's team opened the season with a win but are now 1-7 after eight games.

Team ranks

Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference:

GB JAX Points per game 31.6 (3rd) 22.4 (26th) Points allowed per game 25.5 (17th) 30.9 (31st) Takeaway differential +3 (9th) -4 (26th) Passing yards per game 269 (8th) 251 (18th) Rushing yards per game 126 (10th) 98 (27th) Passing yards allowed per game 234 (13th) 280 (28th) Rushing yards allowed per game 111 (12th) 138 (27th) DVOA rank 7th 30th PFF overall grade rank 5th 29th

Jaguars QB: Jake Luton

The Jaguars will start rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton for the second straight week as starter Gardner Minshew recovers from a thumb injury. In his first career NFL start, Luton threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and also scored a rushing touchdown. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes, averaged 8.0 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 90.2. He threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Chark in the first quarter but was also intercepted once and sacked twice. Tall, with a big arm, Luton can push the ball down the field, and he was surprisingly accurate in his first start. His favorite targets were Chark and Chris Conley, who each caught seven passes.

Players to know

LB Myles Jack: One of the game's best inside linebackers. In fact, he's the No. 1 rated linebacker at Pro Football Focus through nine weeks. Fast, and instinctive. WR D.J. Chark: A legit deep threat who had over 1,000 receiving yards and eight scores a year ago. He has seven catches of passes thrown over 20 yards this season, including last week's 73-yard score. RB James Robinson: The undrafted rookie running back is sixth in the NFL in both attempts (132) and rushing yards (580). He has 805 total yards and seven total touchdowns in 2020. Edge rusher Josh Allen: The seventh overall pick in 2019 and the team's best rusher. Over 22 career games, Allen has 13 sacks and 33 quarterback hits. S Josh Jones: The former Packer is second on the Jaguars defense in snaps played and total tackles. He's allowed two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 145.0 into his coverage, per PFF.

Connections to know

The Packers offense is coordinated by former Jaguars coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and the offense features three former Jaguars: receiver Allen Lazard, running back Tyler Ervin and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Lazard could return from injured reserve after dealing with a core muscle injury. Josh Jones, a second-round pick in 2017, is the lone former Packer playing in Jacksonville, although former Packers assistant coach Ben McAdoo is now on Doug Marrone's staff.

