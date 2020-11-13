Packers vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers (6-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) will meet Sunday at Lambeau Field for a battle between one of the top contenders in the NFC and a struggling member of the AFC.

Matt LaFleur’s team is looking to start the second half of 2020 with a win, while the Jaguars are attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Sunday:

Another test of the elements

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Another nasty day of weather is being forecasted at Lambeau Field for Sunday. Wind, rain and cold temps could all be in play. It should provide another test for the Packers after they struggled in the elements at home two weeks ago. Even quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn't sure if his team handled the wind and cold the right way against the Vikings. Will the weather be a leveling factor again on Sunday? The Packers want to be playing home games in January. Not only do they need to win these kinds of games to earn a home playoff game, but they might need to prove to themselves that they can play well in adverse weather conditions.

Wrangling the rookie

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

James Robinson isn't Dalvin Cook, but the rookie running back does have 805 total yards and seven touchdowns through the Jaguars' first eight games of 2020. Well over half of his total rushing yards have come after first contact, and he's forced 19 missed tackles in the run game, per Pro Football Focus. He'll challenge the Packers' run defense, especially in bad conditions. Expect the Jaguars to run him early and often. Can the Packers contain the run, tackle well and force the Jaguars to throw the ball in tough down and distances? Robinson, who carried 47 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks, provides the visitors with their best chance at an upset.

Rattle the rookie

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers will be facing rookie Jake Luton at quarterback on Sunday. The weather should make his job tougher right away, but the Packers can really make his life miserable by turning up the pass-rushing heat and keeping him uncomfortable in the pocket. Last week, the Texans dropped two or three interceptions when they applied pressure. Luton, to his credit, looked capable from clean pockets. The Packers should have favorable matchups against both left tackle Cam Robinson and right tackle Juwann Taylor. Winning against Taylor, who has allowed 32 pressures already this season, might be the best way of turning Luton into a turnover machine.

Story continues

Davante vs. rookie CB

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The NFL's best receiver will likely see a lot of first-round pick C.J. Henderson on Sunday. The Jaguars' young cornerback has been up and down during his rookie season, but he'll have to be on the top of his game to compete with Adams, who has 30 catches and six touchdowns in his last three games. Last week, Henderson gave up a 77-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller and committed a 54-yard pass interference penalty. Expect the Packers to challenge him often, especially if the Jaguars leave him in one-on-one situations.

Revenge of the former Jaguar?

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) celebrates with running back Tyler Ervin (32) during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

It's unclear if receiver Allen Lazard (IR, core muscle) will play on Sunday, but if he does, the Packers offense will have three players and a coordinator with recent ties to the Jaguars. Lazard, running back Tyler Ervin, tight end Marcedes Lewis and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett all spent time with the Jaguars in the past few seasons. Now, all four are crucial members of what the Packers do on offense. Lazard was terrific during the first three games, Ervin handled 12 touches and gained 72 yards last week, Lewis is the offense's go-to blocking tight end and Hackett has helped Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers blend the offense into the working scheme we see today. It wouldn't be surprising if Hackett and the Packers dialed up some special looks for all three players on Sunday. Also, former Packers defensive back Josh Jones is playing a ton for the Jaguars defense. He's struggled in coverage this season. The Packers certainly know his limitations as a player.

Prediction: Packers 31, Jaguars 17 (4-4)

The forecasted weather is certainly something to consider, but the guess here is that the Packers respond to the elements better this time around and take care of business against an inferior opponent at home. James Robinson is a good player, but he's not Dalvin Cook, and the Jaguars are starting a rookie at quarterback. The Packers should score more than enough points against the league's 31st ranked scoring defense to get the job done, even if the weather limits some of the downfield passing. Aaron Jones is back, and that could make all the difference on Sunday. Packers by a couple of touchdowns.