Packers vs. Falcons highlights Week 2
Watch the highlights from the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season.
Watch the highlights from the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
The Titans had a miserable finish to last season.
There are two NFL preseason games set for Thursday night.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Which overs and unders are our favorites going into the season?
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.