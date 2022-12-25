Packers vs. Dolphins highlights Week 16
Watch all of the highlights from a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Final thoughts and predictions on the Packers' Christmas showdown with the Dolphins.
The Packers playoff chances remain a longshot, but things are looking slightly more promising after a Saturday slate of favorable outcomes.
The Packers are still alive. The Dolphins are melting down. Green Bay picked up three interceptions off of Tua Tagovailoa and shut out the Dolphins in the second half to come away with a 26-20 victory on Christmas Day in Miami. The Packers kicked a field goal with 2:02 left in the contest to go [more]
The Packers need a big win in Miami on Christmas Day. Here are the keys to victory in Week 16.
The Packers are very much alive in the NFC playoff race after upsetting the Dolphins in Miami on Christmas.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins fell at home 26-20 to the Packers.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead at halftime before the Steelers rallied for the win.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
The Steelers are holding onto a slight shot at the playoffs.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Against a playoff-caliber defense, the 49ers played a well-rounded game and earned high marks for their win over the Commanders.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The up-and-down year for the Raiders will force the team to make a quick decision for 2023. Is quarterback Derek Carr in or out? Saturday night’s three-interception performance has once again renewed questions as to whether he should remain with the team. And, as explained at the time his latest contract was completed, the Raiders [more]