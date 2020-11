Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss two of the biggest games of week 11. Darius Leonard and the Colts look for a statement win against Aaron Rodgers and the NFC leading Packers. Then on Monday night, Aaron Donald and the Rams will try to slow down Tom Brady and the Bucs. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.