Packers vs. Colts preview: Going Behind Enemy Lines with Colts Wire

Two division leaders will clash Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Green Bay Packers, the leaders in the NFC North, are going on the road to play the AFC South-leading Colts in Week 11.

To help break down Sunday’s showdown, we sat down with Kevin Hickey, the managing editor of Colts Wire, to get answers to these seven questions:

Let's start with the Wisconsin kid. What's up with Jonathan Taylor? Why is he struggling?

Colts Wire: There are several factors. The limited offseason didn’t help. He’s still getting used to the speed of the NFL. It’s apparent as well in that Taylor is struggling to force missed tackles. He’s been better in the open field but rarely is he making defenders miss. The Colts have also been pretty predictable when it comes to the play-calling when Taylor is in. They aren’t getting him to the edge all that much and have relied on inside runs for the majority of his season. Then the hot hand approach essentially keeps Taylor from finding a rhythm if he doesn’t get going on the first drive.

The Colts defense is fourth in scoring and first in yards allowed. What's made this group so good?

Colts Wire: The addition of DeForest Buckner has made a huge difference. They finally have a disruptive three-technique to drive the defense. He’s been incredible in generating pressure from the interior. Fellow interior defender Grover Stewart is having an elite season against the run. Couple in the playmakers they have in Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon, all of which are enjoying strong seasons, and the Colts truly have a complete defense. The bounce-bac season of Xavier Rhodes helps too.

DeForest Buckner looks like he's having an All-Pro caliber season. Has his addition been transformative?

Colts Wire: It’s been truly incredible what he’s done for this defense. Not only does he generate a lot of pressure just by himself, but offensive lines pay a lot of attention to him with double teams. This allows other rushers to see more one-on-one matchups and with the aggressive scheme they are in, it’s turned into the Colts generating pressure without having to blitz. Buckner only has 2.5 sacks but is milliseconds away from being near the top of the leaderboard. Buckner is likely the biggest reason for the improvement on defense.

Philip Rivers shredded the Packers last year. Is he playing at a high level in Indy?

Colts Wire: He’s been playing well for the most part. The Colts prefer to be a balanced offense but when they’ve had to lean on him, he’s been solid. The offense is certainly more explosive with Rivers under center, and the passing game has much more upside even if he does have a few bone-headed throws mixed in.

Is Darius Leonard the key guy against the run?

Colts Wire: Leonard will be a key player against the run. His intelligence, aggressiveness and athleticism make him an ideal run defender. The key guy, though, will be the aforementioned Grover Stewart. He’s near the top of the league in run stops among interior defenders. He has the size of a one-technique but the movement skills of a three-technique. The Colts have been stout against the run, and it’s mostly because of the breakout year from Stewart.

Who is one guy Packers fans should know on offense and defense?

Colts Wire: On offense, rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is beginning to take over the passing game. He is coming off of a breakout performance in which he went over 100 yards for the first time in his career. He’s likely to be heavily targeted, especially if Jaire Alexander misses. On defense, Stewart is typically my answer. But we will go with cornerback Kenny Moore. He’s their most versatile defender. He works mostly from the slot but can kick outside while working in man, zone and press coverage at a high level. He’s also potentially the best tackler on the team. Occasionally the Colts will send him on a nickel blitz when they want to dial up pressure.

Prediction?

Colts Wire: Even though the Colts are at home, I still see the Packers coming out in this one. Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level again and his efficiency on play-action could doom the Colts. It’s going to be close, but I’ve got the Packers winning something like 28-26.

