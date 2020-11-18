Packers vs. Colts preview: 6 things to know about Week 11

The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts will engage in a battle of division leaders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Packers are now 7-2 and leading the NFC North, while the Colts are 6-3 and in first place in the AFC South.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers’ Week 11 matchup with the Colts:

Game information

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 3:25 p.m. CT Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX TV coverage map:

Last meeting: Colts 31, Packers 26 (11/6/2016)

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Colts returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, built leads of 24-10 and 31-13 and eventually held off a late Packers comeback attempt, escaping Lambeau Field with a five-point victory. Colts running back Frank Gore ran for two touchdowns, and Andrew Luck – despite throwing two interceptions to Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – iced the game with a pair of late third-down conversions. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, including two in the fourth quarter. Jordy Nelson caught seven passes for a game-high 94 yards and a touchdown. The loss dropped the Packers to 4-4. They'd lose two more games before going on a six-game winning streak to end 2016. Packers vs. Colts, all-time: 20-22-1 (1-0 postseason)

Last week recap

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers survived a spirited upset attempt by the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting a late touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams and two defensive stops to avoid the loss. Rodgers had three total touchdowns, including his first rushing touchdown of the season. Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught four passes for 149 yards and a 78-yard touchdown. Adrian Amos delivered an interception, while Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary all had sacks. The Colts were one of the most impressive teams of Week 11. Frank Reich's team scored 21 straight points in the second half and beat the rival Titans in Tennessee by 17 points. Running back Nyheim Hines produced 115 total yards and two scores, rookie receiver Michael Pittman caught seven passes for 101 yards and the Colts defense held the Titans to just 294 total yards.

Team ranks

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Statistical ranks for the two teams, per Pro Football Reference:

GB IND Points per game 30.8 (3rd) 26.9 (14th) Points allowed per game 24.9 (15th) 19.7 (4th) Takeaway differential +2 (12th) +4 (6th) Passing yards per game 274 (6th) 262 (10th) Rushing yards per game 121 (11th) 105 (20th) Passing yards allowed per game 225 (13th) 198 (2nd) Rushing yards allowed per game 110 (12th) 91 (3rd) DVOA rank 7th 5th PFF overall grade rank 5th 6th

Colts QB: Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers (17) of the Indianapolis Colts takes a snap, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Colts won 34-17.

Rivers, now in his 17th season, is playing his first season in Indianapolis after 16 years with the Chargers franchise. He's completing 68.7 percent of his passes and averaging 7.7 yards per attempt through nine games in 2020, with 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He's getting the ball out of his hands and avoiding sacks (eight). Rivers could be heating up. He has three games with a passer rating of 100.0 or more in the last four. Last season, Rivers completed 75 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 108.6 in the Chargers' 26-11 win over the Packers.

Players to know

AP Photo/AJ Mast

LB Darius Leonard: The Pro Bowler has a team-high 60 tackles. He's one of the best young, do-it-all linebackers in football. DL DeForest Buckner: The former 49ers star has played at an All-Pro level in 2020. A terror in the two games against the Packers last season, he has 2.5 sacks and a team-high 16 quarterback hits this season. RB Nyheim Hines: He leads the team in both catches (33), touchdown catches (4) and total touchdowns (6). The Colts gave him a season-high 17 touches last week. CB Xavier Rhodes: The former Viking is enjoying a career resurgence in Indy. He has two interceptions and 10 pass breakups this season and could be tasked with covering Davante Adams. WR Michael Pittman: The 34th overall pick produced his first career 100-yard game last week. The rookie is a big, athletic target for Philip Rivers.

