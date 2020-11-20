Packers vs. Colts: 5 things to watch and a prediction

The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts are scheduled for a Sunday afternoon showdown between division leaders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFC North-leading Packers, now 7-2 and with the third-ranked scoring offense in football, will go on the road to face the Colts, who are 6-3 and leading the AFC South with the fourth-ranked scoring defense.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Sunday’s clash in Indy:

Preparing for Nyheim Hines

The Colts unleashed Hines last week, giving the explosive and versatile running back a season-high 17 touches against the Titans. He produced 115 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 34-17 victory. Hines is a capable receiver and a difficult player to tackle in the open field, creating a potential stress point for the Packers defense. Can Mike Pettine's group rally to the ball and prevent yards after the catch, especially when Philip Rivers checks it down to avoid pressure? The Packers need a strong afternoon of tackling from their linebackers and secondary.

Running the offense

A big challenge for the Packers on Sunday: getting the run game going against a stingy and physical defense allowing just 3.5 yards per carry this season. You look at some of the blowout losses of the Matt LaFleur era, and they all have roots in a stalled run game that essentially shuts down the entire offense. Everything the Packers do offensively is based on the run game and creating runs and passes that look the same pre-snap, so any defense that can make the offense one-dimensional is a major threat. However, the Colts showed some cracks in the foundation of the run defense last week against Derrick Henry. If the Packers can run it well early, everything else they do opens up and becomes available to LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. You can bet the Colts will be focusing early on keeping Aaron Jones under wraps.

Especially special

Don't overlook special teams this week. The Colts have one of the league's best overall special teams groups, while the Packers are coming off a disappointing overall effort against the Jaguars that included allowing a punt return for a touchdown. The Colts have quality coverage units, dangerous returners and two highly capable specialists. Entering Week 11, the Colts rank first in special teams grade at Pro Football Focus and sixth in special teams DVOA. The Packers can't let the third phase of the game create a tipping point in what should be an evenly matched contest. Shawn Mennenga's group must be at their best on Sunday.

Cornering the Colts

The Packers should get back starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King this week. If they play, it'll mark the first time since Week 4 that they're both on the field together. The Packers' talented corner duo will be tasked with covering veteran T.Y. Hilton and rookie Michael Pittman. On paper, it looks like a great matchup, with Alexander's quickness creating a nice counter to Hilton's route-running chops and King's size and speed matching Pittman's physical ability. The Packers' pass-rush could have a chance to really impact the game if Alexander and King can take away the Colts' top two receivers and force Rivers to hold the football. Keep a close eye on the matchups on the perimeter, especially early.

Situational football

The Colts should provide a challenge for both sides of the ball, but the Packers could have a clear advantage within the situational side of the game. The Colts offense is struggling on third down (37.5 percent, 30th) and in the red zone (55.9 percent, 25th), and the Colts defense hasn't been dominant in either area (40.5 percent on third down, 16th; 64.0 percent in the red zone 19th) this season. Can the Packers get off the field against Philip Rivers with third-down stops on defense, and turn trips into the red zone (or gold zone, as they now call it) into seven points? Winning the important situations could be the most direct pathway to victory for Matt LaFleur's team on Sunday.

Prediction: Colts 23, Packers 21 (5-4)

I've waffled on this pick all week, mostly because the Packers have played well indoors, the Colts offense isn't all that threatening and there's a chance the Colts defense could be a tinge overrated at this point. Still, this is the type of matchup the Packers have really struggled with in the LaFleur era. The Colts are well-rounded and physical, with a bunch of good players along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, a smart, veteran quarterback, fast, three-down linebackers, a strong secondary that limits big plays and game-changing special teams. This is a big test for LaFleur and the Packers. Can they match the Colts in the trenches, keep Rivers guessing and score enough points to win? The guess here is that the Packers can't do all three, and they end up losing their first game by three or fewer points since hiring LaFleur in 2019.