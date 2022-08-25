Packers vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen, stream preseason game

The Green Bay Packers will finish up the 2022 preseason schedule with a trip to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Matt LaFleur’s team won’t play veteran starters, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but those on the roster bubble – and there are many – will get another terrific opportunity to win a spot on the opening 53-man roster.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the preseason game:

What: Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

When: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channels: Packers TV Network, NFL Network

Radio: Packers Radio Network

Stream: NFL+

Televised Areas: Locally, nationally

Local networks: WTMJ-TV, WGBA-TV, WQOW-Eau Claire, WXOX-La Crosse, WKOW-Madison, WAOW-Wausau, KQDS-Duluth/Superior, WLUC-Marquette, WMBD-Peoria, KCCI-Des Moines, KWWL-Cedar Rapids, KTVI-St. Louis, KETV-Omaha, KNDB-Bismarck, KRDK-Fargo, KNDM-Minot, KDLT-Sioux Falls, KYUR-Anchorage, KATN-Fairbanks, KJUD-Juneau

Thursday night’s contest will be live on NFL Network nationally. Those in-market fans can stream the game on Packers.com. The official site will also carry a live broadcast of the radio broadcast. NFL+ carries out-of-market preseason games.

