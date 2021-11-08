Packers vs. Chiefs recap: Everything to know from Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs snapped the Green Bay Packers’ seven-game win streak by successfully blitzing Jordan Love in his first NFL start and getting some special teams luck in the first half.

A pair of missed field goals by Mason Crosby and a couple of big plays from Patrick Mahomes, including a first-quarter touchdown pass and a game-sealing third-down conversion, were enough for the Chiefs to escape with a 13-7 victory.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ defeat in Week 9:

Final score: Chiefs 13, Packers 7

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

1 2 3 4 F PACKERS (7-2) 0 0 0 7 7 CHIEFS (5-4) 7 6 0 0 13

The game changed when...

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

… Amari Rodgers failed to catch a second-quarter punt and the ball ricocheted off Malik Taylor’s foot, giving the Chiefs a chance to recover the ball and get possession back at the 10-yard line. It was the third of three special mistakes in the first half. The Chiefs kicked a field goal to go up 10-0.

The game was over when...

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

… Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right to beat pressure and found Tyreek Hill, who uncovered late in the route against Chandon Sullivan, to convert a game-sealing third-down. The Packers needed one final stop to get the ball back down six points, but Mahomes and Hill didn’t let it happen.

What it means

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Story continues

What does the outcome mean? Not much. The Packers lost a game starting a backup quarterback against an AFC opponent. Matt LaFleur’s team is still 7-2 and in control of the NFC North. What could it mean long term? Possibly a lot, based on the performance of the defense. Joe Barry’s group dominated against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The Packers could have an excellent defense down the stretch, especially once key players eventually return. The offense will be fine once the MVP and All-Pro left tackle return. This team is going to win a lot of games over the final two months, especially with five of the final eight games at Lambeau Field.

Packers standouts

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

RB A.J. Dillon: He turned his 12 touches into 90 total yards, including a team-best 15-yard run and a 21-yard catch. The Packers probably needed to find more ways of getting him the football.

LB Krys Barnes: He led the team with nine tackles, including an assisted tackle on the fourth-down stop in the first half and an unassisted tackle for loss in the second half. His crunching tackle near the goal line on third down eventually forced a field goal.

QB spotlight: Jordan Love

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Love, in his first NFL start, completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His passer rating finished at 69.5. The Chiefs blitzed him on 17 different dropbacks and caused consistent chaos in the passing game, and Love wasn’t up to the challenge. To his credit, coach Matt LaFleur took most of the blame for the offense’s plan against the blitz. Love and the Packers offense got 10 possessions but scored just seven points, although two missed field goals must be factored in. Seven of the drives lasted five or more plays, and the Packers outgained the Chiefs overall, but finishing was an issue. A 2-for-12 performance on third down wasn’t good enough.

Play of the game: Turnover on downs

Rashan Gary provided the pressure, and Darnell Savage (with Krys Barnes) made the tackle. This stop on fourth down was a huge play for the Packers defense in the early stages of the contest.

What's next

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers return home to play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return on Saturday, Nov. 13, and coach Matt LaFleur confirmed he’d start if he’s able to play. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might also return from injured reserve. These two teams last played in the NFC Divisional Round following the 2019 season.

1

1