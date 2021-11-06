Packers vs. Chiefs preview: Who has the advantage in Week 9?

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to win an eighth straight game, and the team’s first without Aaron Rodgers, when they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

All eyes will be on Jordan Love, who will be making his first career start in a tough environment against the two-time defending AFC champions. Can the Packers reach the master stage of overcoming adversity by winning a big game without the MVP?

Football is a complicated game, but finding the reasons for winning individual matchups between teams is often a straightforward exercise. What wins games? Excellent quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, taking care of the football and taking it away, controlling the important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of the injury situation.

In our weekly preview series, Zach Kruse from Packers Wire and Charles Goldman from Chiefs Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Packers Wire: Most weeks, the Packers enjoy a distinct advantage at the quarterback position. Not this week. Aaron Rodgers is out, Jordan Love is in, and the quarterback on the other sideline is Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP. Love, who has thrown seven career passes, is a great unknown. He has terrific arm talent and the athleticism to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs, but who knows how he’ll handle the environment or respond to the moment. The Packers believe he’s locked in and ready to go. Love will have a strong supporting cast around him, and the Chiefs defense isn’t one of the NFL’s best, so this is an opportunity for a young quarterback to step in and play well. He needs to play within himself, manage the game and avoid making big mistakes.

Chiefs Wire: Don’t let the discourse surrounding his play fool you, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still a football alien capable of doing the extraordinary. The Chiefs’ offense is going through a bit of an identity crisis right now and Mahomes’ game has been affected as a result. He has struggled to take what the opposing defense has given him and he’s noticeably been pressing at times. That’s led to turnovers and him leaving some plays on the field. Still, he’s only a few weeks removed from a five-touchdown performance. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before he has a breakthrough game that reminds everyone why he’s known as one of the NFL’s best at the position.

Advantage: Chiefs

Line of scrimmage

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Packers Wire: The Packers offensive line could get a huge boost from the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. He still needs to be activated, but it’s certainly possible he’ll make his season debut on Sunday. With Bakhtiari back, Elgton Jenkins would move inside to left guard and solidify the interior. The offensive line could go from good to great. The Packers defensive front has played a disruptive brand of football lately, but injuries to Kingsley Keke (out, concussion) and Dean Lowry (hamstring, questionable) could hurt on Sunday. The edge rushers, led by Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and newcomer Whitney Mercilus, are creating pressure consistently, and Kenny Clark is one of the most disruptive interior defenders in football. I’d give a slight edge here to Green Bay.

Chiefs Wire: The Chiefs went out and completely revamped their offensive line this season and the results have been positive for the most part. Tackle play is probably the weakest in the passing game, but the offensive interior has been as good as they come in the passing game and the run game. Rookies Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith are putting together All-Pro type of seasons. The defensive line in Kansas City is coming off of one of their best performances of the season in Week 8, with Chris Jones and Frank Clark finally looking healthy. The addition of Melvin Ingram, who will play against the Packers this week, could turn this group into a respectable unit moving forward.

Advantage: Packers

Turnovers

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Packers Wire: The Packers are plus-8 in turnover differential, with only six giveaways. The defense has a takeaway in seven straight games, including six games with two or more. The big question mark here is the change at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is among the best in the history of the game at avoiding turnovers. Jordan Love, in his first career start, will be far more likely to turn the ball over. In fact, he already lost a fumble in Week 1, and he had interception issues in college. In terms of turnover percentage, the Packers offense ranks fifth and the defense ranks fourth. Unless Love turns combustible, turnovers could provide an advantage for Matt LaFleur’s team. The Chiefs have the most giveaways in the NFL after eight weeks.

Chiefs Wire: There is no competition here. The Chiefs are the worst team in the NFL when it comes to turnovers. They’ve turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more times than the next closest team. Some of the turnovers are almost comical at this point. They’ve also struggled to create their own turnovers, making for the worst turnover differential in the league at minus-11.

Advantage: Packers

Situational

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Packers Wire: The Packers are slowly improving situationally, but the red zone continues to be an issue, both on offense and defense. The offense is leaving too many points on the field inside the 20, while the defense has only five red-zone stops (all in the last two weeks). The Chiefs are the NFL’s best offense on third down at over 54 percent, creating a big challenge for defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Jordan Love and the Packers offense need to extend drives and score as many points as possible when they get in the scoring area against one of the NFL’s worst situational defenses. I don’t see an obvious advantage for either team here, but the Chiefs could find one if Mahomes is great on third down and then hammers the Packers for touchdowns in the red zone.

Chiefs Wire: The Chiefs are really one of the best teams in the league situationally on the offensive side of the ball this season. Even with some struggles on offense in recent weeks, they remain the best team in the NFL on third down. They’ve converted 50% of the fourth downs they’ve attempted this season. They’re only scoring 57% of the time when they get into the red zone, though. On the defensive side of the ball, it’s near opposite situations. They’ve been one of the worst situational defenses in the league so far. They’ve allowed fourth-down conversions 70% of the time. When opponents get in the red zone against Kansas City they’re scoring 72% of the time. Teams are converting third downs at nearly a 50% clip when they’re facing the Chiefs.

Advantage: Push

Injury situation

Packers Wire: While the Packers are expected to return All-Pros Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari, the loss of Aaron Rodgers to the COVID-19 reserve list is a big blow. This team will also be without All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who are both on IR. So is starting center Josh Myers. It may be a while until the Packers have the better injury situation in a game this season.

Chiefs Wire: The Chiefs are getting back LB Anthony Hitchens this week, but with Nick Bolton playing so well in his place, it’s unclear how they’ll handle the snaps moving forward. Kansas City ruled out Mike Remmers, who started two games at right tackle for them this season. They’ll be without RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson, who are both currently on the injured reserve list. Overall, this is about as healthy as you could ask a team to be at the halfway point of the season.

Advantage: Chiefs

Verdict: Even

For the first time this season, we have what appears to be an even matchup on the five winning fronts. The question that may decide this game: How big will the gap be at quarterback? If Jordan Love can manage the offense and avoid turnovers, he’ll give the Packers a real chance to win the game. Even without Aaron Rodgers available, this should be a terrific matchup between two talented football teams that know how to win games.

